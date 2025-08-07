Lovely Runner goes strong: Kim Hye Yoon sends coffee truck to Byeon Woo Seok’s Wife of a 21st Century Prince set

Lovely Runner co-stars and viral onscreen couple Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok seem to be as ready as ever to make their fans swoon over their chemistry! The duo is keeping the rumor mills running as admirers demand them to get together and start dating already. On August 7, the Ryu Sun Jae viral actor took to his personal social media account to share the many support trucks that arrived on the set of the drama he’s currently filming. One caught fans’ eye as it was from his very own Im Sol, making the internet go into frenzy mode.

Kim Hye Yoon sends a cup full of cheer for Byeon Woo Seok

From co-stars to besties, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are continuing their relationship even after the cameras shut off. On the set of Wife of a 21st Century Prince, Byeon Wook Seok received a lot of cheers from his fellow co-stars and industry acquaintances. Continuing their friendship, while the fans demand the two get together in real life, definitely seems to be a choice. A coffee truck with their inside joke on it, Kim Hye Yoon wrote, “Everyone please have it deliciously, and please give Woo Seok Oppa 2 reflecting boards”. In response, the actor himself expressed his gratitude and took the joke in stride, saying, “Thank you~~ Oh yay, 2 reflecting boards.”

Fans attributed their continued chemistry to having a good time on the set of Lovely Runner, which earned both stars their breakthrough in the industry. While Kim Hye Yoon has had other famous projects in the lead role, especially Extraordinary You, which grabbed her international fame, it was Byeon Woo Seok’s first attempt in a lead heartthrob character, and he hit the jackpot.

Meanwhile, starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok as a chaebol ‘commoner’ and a secondary royal, Wife of a 21st Century Prince runs over a unique romance that develops between the two amid an imaginary 21st-century monarchy.

