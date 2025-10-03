Top 4 Tamil films set to release on Diwali 2025 in theaters: Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude to Dhurv Vikram starrer Bison

Tamil cinema is ready with a fresh lineup of releases hitting the big screens this month. In celebration of Diwali this year, here’s a list of the top Tamil movies releasing in theaters.

4 top Tamil films releasing in theaters

1. Bison

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal

Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal Director: Mari Selvaraj

Mari Selvaraj Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Release date: October 17, 2025

Bison is an upcoming Tamil-language sports drama film, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film centers around a Kabaddi tournament, taking viewers on a journey of grit, guts, and glory.

The film also features Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and others in pivotal roles.

2. Diesel

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat

Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, Vinay Rai, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy

Shanmugam Muthusamy Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: October 17, 2025

After the tremendous success of films like Parking and Lubber Pandhu, Harish Kalyan returns to the big screens with the action thriller titled Diesel. Directed by debutant Shanmugam Muthusamy, the movie stars Athulya Ravi and Vinay Rai as co-leads.

The musical tracks and background scores are composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, with the song titled “Beer Song” already being a massive hit.

3. Dude

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma Director: Keerthiswaran

Keerthiswaran Genre: Romantic Action Comedy

Romantic Action Comedy Release date: October 17, 2025

Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, is set to release in theaters this Diwali. The romantic comedy actioner features Pradeep in yet another quirky and wild character, with Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

The cast also includes R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and more. The music is composed by viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Following its theatrical run, Dude will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

4. Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anirudh Ravichander (voice-only)

Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anirudh Ravichander (voice-only) Director: Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan Genre: Sci-fi Romantic Comedy

Sci-fi Romantic Comedy Release date: October 17, 2025

Love Insurance Kompany (or LIK) is a science fiction romantic comedy featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead. Set in a futuristic Chennai, the story explores a world where romance and love have been commercialized through bizarre dating trends.

Amidst the chaos, one man still believes in true love. His world changes when he meets Dheema, but their journey is complicated by a powerful corporate tycoon named Suriyan.

Though both Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer films are slated for release on the same day, rumors suggest that one of them may be postponed. However, no official confirmation has been made.

