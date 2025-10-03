Have Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally gotten engaged? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly now engaged. According to various media reports, the Dear Comrade stars got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday, October 3, 2025. Their family members and close friends attended the ring ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, then Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot in February 2026. However, no official confirmation on the same has been made yet.

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been dating each other for a long time. The two worked together in two movies, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Interestingly, both titles have carved out separate fan bases among the young audiences. Vijay and Rashmika will share the screen space for the third time in Rahul Sankrityan's next directorial, tentatively titled VD14.

