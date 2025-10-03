The Game Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read if you're planning to watch Shraddha Srinath’s Tamil web series

The Game: You Never Play Alone is a Tamil-language web series that is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The 7-episode thriller show is directed by Rajesh M. Selva and stars Shraddha Srinath as the main protagonist.

If you’re planning to watch the series this weekend, here’s what netizens are saying about it.

The Game: You Never Play Alone Twitter Review

The Game: You Never Play Alone is a thriller web series that has sparked significant buzz online.

After watching the show, one user wrote, “#TheGameYouNeverPlayAlone What a brilliant series! Terrific, complex storyline, beautiful plot and best of all -the characters and relations between them are so beautifully etched out- you can almost feel the people as if they're around you. Beats mindless Bollywood Hollow.”

Another netizen commented, “#TheGameYouNeverPlayAlone. A gripping & relevant cyber-thriller that dives into online toxicity and its real-world impact. Shraddha Srinath delivers a powerful performance that keeps you hooked throughout. Strong theme + impactful moments = binge-worthy. Streaming now on Netflix!”

However, not all reviews were positive. A third user wrote, “#TheGameYouNeverPlayAlone Drama thriller... Below average Drama..”

Calling the show disappointing, one person wrote, “The series is disappointing. The script drags, the acting feels lifeless, and unnecessary subplots make it even harder to stay engaged. Not worth watching.”

Overall, the web series received a mixed response, while some users praised its concept and performance, others felt it failed to engage them.

See what netizens have to say:

More about The Game

The Game: You Never Play Alone is a Tamil-language thriller series that features Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. Written and directed by Rajesh M. Selva, the show is set in the world of gaming and cybersecurity.

The story revolves around the life of Kavya, a game developer who works at a company called Moon Bolt alongside her husband, Anoop. While both are individually talented, Kavya constantly finds herself having to prove her worth in a male-dominated career.

At an awards function, Kavya wins top honors for her game, but her life takes a shocking turn when she is drugged, attacked, and later found unconscious on a beach.

As the investigation unfolds, several dark secrets come to light. The core of the series explores who was behind the attack and whether Kavya will ultimately get justice.

ALSO READ: Top 4 Tamil films set to release on Diwali 2025 in theaters: Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude to Dhurv Vikram starrer Bison