Kantara: Chapter 1 is looking at a robust second day in India, with the second day set to collect around Rs. 50 crore. The drop from the first day is just about 30 per cent, which is a phenomenal hold, coming from a national holiday. This will take the two-day total in India to Rs. 119-120 crore, setting it on track for an extended weekend of over Rs. 225 crore. If the film manages some growth on Saturday and Sunday, it could be closing in on Rs. 250 crore.

The holds are outstanding down South across the board, while the Hindi version has also managed significantly better than normal holds in North India. It is normal for films to drop more than 50 per cent on the day after a national holiday, but Kantara seems to be down just 35-40 per cent for 12 crore nett on day two. The opening day in Hindi was a downer, but the second day has put the film in a much better position.

The best hold for the film has surprisingly come from a typically frontloaded market of APTS. It is rare for films that open well to have this kind of hold; Kantara is managing that from the holiday day one. In fact, in Nizam, the film might end up going over day one depending on how the night shows fare, which is crazy. While there is still some residual holiday impact in play, it alone cannot account for such stability.

The film is operating at near record levels in Karnataka, with the first two days just under KGF 2. The day two hold is significantly better than KGF 2, and it could very well move ahead on Saturday and Sunday. Tamil Nadu and Kerala both have superb holds as well.

In all, the Hindi opening day had dampened the mood slightly, but the hold on Friday, coupled with phenomenal trends across the South, has brightened the picture considerably.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Rakes 83cr Worldwide with a Mediocre Start Overseas