Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 3rd Friday: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film slips to Rs 1 crore, nets Rs 100 crore in 15 days

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a 50 per cent drop today on its second Friday, and added Rs 1 crore to the tally. The total cume of Jolly LLB 3 reached Rs 100 crore net. Although the movie started decently, it lost momentum on weekdays, when it seemed it would struggle to reach the three-digit figure. However, the movie bounced back further and witnessed a good run in the second week, which propelled it into the Rs 100 crore club.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom dramedy became Akshay Kumar's 19th entry in the Rs 100 crore net club, with Jolly LLB 3 being the latest entrant. However, it won't change its fate at the box office as it needed at least Rs 150 crore net to bag a clean hit verdict. The movie is looking for a theatrical end of around Rs 110 crore at the Indian box office, which is not bad but an underwhelming result.

Since Akshay Kumar is going through a rough patch, Jolly LLB 3 is a ray of hope. Comparatively, 2025 emerged as a better year for the actor since the pandemic, with three films entering the coveted club. However, none of them could emerge as a box office hit. His last clean hit movie was OMG 2, which was released in August 2023.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 2.00 crore 15 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 100.00 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

