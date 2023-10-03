Most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify
Scroll below for the list of the top 15 BLACKPINK songs with the most number of streams on Spotify. We assure you these songs are bound to stand out in your K-pop playlist.
Key Highlight
Regarded as the "biggest girl group in the world" BLACKPINK is one of the most successful Korean girl groups with fans all around the world. In fact, the girl band is one of the most streamed artists on Spotify along with being leaders of the Korean Wave. The band was formed by YG Entertainment and consists of iconic singers including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. BLACKPINK is indeed a record-breaker when it comes to the world of K-pop music. That is precisely why this time we have curated the ultimate list of the most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify. The band has delivered a number of chart-breaking hits like How You Like That and Kill This Love with Spotify streams in billions.
BLACKPINK has been enjoying exceptional popularity on streaming platforms like Spotify. In fact, the group was declared as the most streamed female group on Spotify. Scroll on for a list of BLACKPINK songs streaming on Spotify. These songs will certainly lift up your mood and amp up any K-pop playlist.
15 most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify that you will definitely love:
1. How You Like That (820 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: The Album
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of Release: June 26, 2020
- Year of Recording: 2020
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Pop, hip hop, trap, EDM
- Song Length: 3:01
- Label: YG, YG Plus, Interscope
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, Danny Chung, R. Tee, 24
- Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee, 24
How You Like That is a part of BLACKPINK’s debut studio album. The song was released in 2020 and has been given five Guinness World Records. The song not only has several million streams on Spotify, but it also has a huge number of YouTube views. The song was trending on TikTok and Instagram for its electrifying power, influential rap, as well as tumultuous beats. The song is certainly a masterpiece has more than 820 million Spotify streams and is still growing.
2. Kill This Love (727 million Spotify streams and growing)
- EP: Kill This Love
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: April 4, 2019
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Electro, pop, trap
- Song Length: 3:09
- Label: YG, Interscope
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, Bekuh Boom
- Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee, Bekuh Boom, 24
Another great BLACKPINK song that managed to shatter both YouTube and Spotify records is Kill This Love. The song from the extended play Kill This Love was released in 2019. The 3-minute electro-pop songs certainly proved the creative talents of the Korean girl band. The fierce song is full of addictively thumping beats and even has a passionate chorus. You must listen to this song’s ferocious lyrics which is certainly the perfect breakup anthem. The song has over 727 million Spotify streams and is still growing.
3. DDU DU DDU DU (622 million Spotify streams and growing)
- EP: Square Up
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: June 15, 2018
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Pop-rap, trap
- Song Length: 3:31
- Label: YG
- Songwriter(s): Teddy
- Producer(s): Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, R. Tee
DDU DU DDU DU is another great BLACKPINK song from the extended play Square Play. The song was actually the title track of the mini-album. The fierce pop song is actually a fun rap song that will showcase BLACKPINK’s charisma in the best of ways. Just one listen and you will certainly be hooked to the track’s bass. The song is all you need to hype you right up and is about being responsible for one’s own happiness and falling in love with yourself. The song has more than 622 million Spotify streams and is still growing.
4. Pink Venom (548 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Born Pink
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: August 19, 2022
- Year of Recording: 2022
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Dance, hip hop, EDM, pop rap
- Song Length: 3:06
- Label: YG, Interscope
- Composer(s): Teddy, 24, R. TeeIdo
- Lyricist(s): Teddy, Danny Chung
Another BLACKPINK song with multiple million streams that’s both addictive and attractive is Pink Venom. The K-pop song was actually tailor-made for an international audience. Whether it's music or melody, Pink Venom has certainly been a splashy hit. The contradicting names ‘Pink’ and ‘Venom’ were perfect terms to express the girl’s sweet and deathly personality. Pink Venom has around 548 million Spotify streams and still growing.
5. As If It’s Your Last (494 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: June 22, 2017
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Dance, synth-pop, house, reggae, moombahton
- Song Length: 3:33
- Label: YG
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, Brother Su, Choice37
- Composer(s): Teddy, Future Bounce, Lydia Paek
- Producer(s): Future Bounce, Teddy
Another Korean pop song that has around 500 million streams is As If It’s Your Last. The 3 minute is certainly a pop perfection. Written by Teddy, Brother Su, and Choice37, the song was certainly a boundary-pushing Korean song in a good way. You will certainly fall in love with the song’s chorus. It is admiringly comforting and has all kinds of pop goodness.
6. Shut Down (478 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Born Pink
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: September 16, 2022
- Year of Recording: 2022
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Hip hop
- Song Length: 2:56
- Label: YG, Interscope
- Songwriter(s) : Teddy, Danny Chung, Vince, 24
- Producer(s): 24
Shut Down was a song from the album titled Born Pink. The K-pop song has been an absolute banger. We highly recommend you to listen to this song for an exciting rap and thrilling vocals. Listen to the song member's electrical energy and charisma. This BLACKPINK song is full of fierceness and is a blend of hip-hop and classical music. It’s hands down the best track.
7. Lovesick Girls (466 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: The Album
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: October 2, 2020
- Year of Recording: 2020
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Dance-pop, EDM, electropop
- Song Length: 3:14
- Label: YG, Interscope, Universal Japan
- Songwriter(s): Tedd, yLøren, Jisoo, Jennie, Danny Chung, 24, R. Tee, Brian Lee, Leah Haywood, David Guetta
- Producer(s): Teddy, 24, R. Tee
Lovesick Girls is another song that every lovesick soul will love. This iconic heartbreak track is an incredibly addictive song. Watch the song’s video for the girl band’s captivating performance and the remarkable vocals of the singers. The song is definitely a party track and has the power to make you groove. The highly compelling track has over 466 million Spotify streams and is still growing.
8. BOOMBAYAH (461 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Square One
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: August 8, 2016
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: EDM
- Song Length: 4:00
- Label: YG
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, Bekuh Boom
- Producer(s): Teddy
BOOMBAYAH is another track from the album Square One that managed to make massive fan groups. As a part of BLACKPINK’s debut single album Square Up was a 2016 song with additively exotic beats. The song made the girl band a global sensation. We highly recommend you to hear the song to witness the best of K-pop which includes effortless vocals and excellent rapping with pretty catchy lyrics.
9. Playing with Fire (361 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Square Two
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: November 1, 2016
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Tropical, House
- Song Length: 3:17
- Label: YG
- Songwriter(s): Teddy
- Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee
Playing with Fire is another Korean English song that revolves around a burning desire. The song definitely will amaze you with excellent vocals. When it comes to the genre the song is a tropical house. We like to call this song pure pop goodness. Written by Teddy the 2016 song has around 361 million Spotify streams and is still growing.
10. Pretty Savage (354 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: The Album
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: October 2, 2020
- Recorded: 2020
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Trap
- Song Length 3:19
- Label: YG, Interscope
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, 24, R. Tee, Bekuh Boom, Danny Chung, Løren, Vince
- Producer(s): Teddy, 24, R. Tee
True to its name Pretty Savage, is certainly a savage song that will make you go wild. The K-pop song is an attractive track that’s all about success, fame as well and fortune. The lyrics of the song are pretty unique and that certainly managed them to become a K-pop hit globally. The 2020 song certainly managed to garner 354 million Spotify streams and is still growing
11. Forever Young (152.1 million Spotify streams and growing)
- EP: Square Up
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: June 15, 2018
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: K-pop, moombahton
- Song Length: 3:59
- Label: YG, Genie
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, Future Bounce
- Producer(s): Teddy, Future Bounce
This song has more than 152.1 million Spotify streams and is still growing on Spotify. The 4-minute song titled Forever Young is a 2018 song by the South Korean girl group from their first mini album Square Up. The song was written and produced by Teddy as well as Future Bounce. The song definitely has a catchy beat and super attractive lyrics that managed to garner multiple million views on YouTube as well.
12. See U Later (130 Million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Square Up
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: June 15, 2018
- Year of recording: 2017-2018
- Song Genre: Pop
- Song Length: 3:18
- Label: YG Entertaiment
- Songwriter(s): Teddy
This BLACKPINK song has more than 130 million Spotify streams and is growing. SEE U Later is an outstanding song released in 2018. The song is a single from BLACKPINK’s studio album called Square Up (2018). The pop song is certainly a party hit.
13. Don’t Know What To Do (126.3 million Spotify streams and growing)
- EP: Kill This Love
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: April 5, 2019
- Year of recording: 2019
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Electropop
- Song Length: 3:22
- Label: YG, Interscope
- Songwriter(s): Teddy, Brian Lee
- Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee, 24, Bekuh Boom
The song has around 126.3 million Spotify streams and is growing on Spotify. In fact, Don't Know What to Do is a really compelling song by BLACKPINK, the beloved South Korean girl group. Penned by Brian Lee and Teddy the electripop song is pretty great.
14. Stay (86.38 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Square Two
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: November 1, 2016
- Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)
- Song Genre: Folk-pop
- Song Length: 3:50
- Label: YG
- Songwriter(s): Teddy
- Producer(s): Teddy, Seo Won Jin
This song is from BLACKPINK's album called Square Two. Revolving around the genre folk pop the song has around 86.38 million Spotify streams and is growing on Spotify! This K-pop song called Stay was released in 2016. Written and productive by Teddy alongside Seo Won Jin. The song has 86.38 million Spotify streams and is still growing.
15. Really (73.57 million Spotify streams and growing)
- Album: Square Up
- Language: Korean, English
- Date of release: June 15, 2018
- Year of recording: 2017-2018
- Song Genre: Pop, hip hop
- Song Length: 3:17
- Label: YG Entertainment
- Songwriter(s): TEDDY, Danny Chung
Written by TEDDY and Danny Chung, this BLACKPINK song titled Really is from the album Square Up. The song has around 75 million Spotify streams and is certainly the perfect song to round up this list of 15 most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify. This chill hip-hop song is another iconic hit.
The popular Korean girl band BLACKPINK has more than ten billion streams on Spotify. In fact, we advise you to bookmark this page the next time you are on the lookout for the best BLACKPINK songs listed according to their popularity on Spotify.
Here is a bonus list of all BLACKPINK songs alphabetically:
If you enjoyed the list above you'll certainly enjoy the complete list of BLACKPINK songs listed alphabetically.
- As If It's Your Last
- Bet You Wanna
- Boombayah
- Crazy Over You (Blackpink song)
- Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
- Don't Know What to Do (Blackpink song)
- Forever Young (Blackpink song)
- The Girls (Blackpink song)
- The Happiest Girl
- Hard to Love (Blackpink song)
- Hope Not
- How You Like That
- Ice Cream (Blackpink and Selena Gomez song)
- Kick It (Blackpink song)
- Kill This Love (song)
- Kiss and Make Up (Dua Lipa and Blackpink song)
- Lovesick Girls
- Pink Venom
- Playing with Fire (Blackpink song)
- Pretty Savage
- Ready for Love (Blackpink song)
- Really (Blackpink song)
- See U Later
- Shut Down (Blackpink song)
- So Hot
- Sour Candy (Lady Gaga and Blackpink song)
- Stay (Blackpink song)
- Tally (Blackpink song)
- Typa Girl
- Whistle (Blackpink song)
- Yeah Yeah Yeah (Blackpink song)
- You Never Know (Blackpink song)
FAQs
‘A postgraduate in Mass Communication, Ayushi enjoys writing about fashion, skincare, and lifestyle. She's been writing professionally...