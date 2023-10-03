Regarded as the "biggest girl group in the world" BLACKPINK is one of the most successful Korean girl groups with fans all around the world. In fact, the girl band is one of the most streamed artists on Spotify along with being leaders of the Korean Wave. The band was formed by YG Entertainment and consists of iconic singers including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. BLACKPINK is indeed a record-breaker when it comes to the world of K-pop music. That is precisely why this time we have curated the ultimate list of the most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify. The band has delivered a number of chart-breaking hits like How You Like That and Kill This Love with Spotify streams in billions.

BLACKPINK has been enjoying exceptional popularity on streaming platforms like Spotify. In fact, the group was declared as the most streamed female group on Spotify. Scroll on for a list of BLACKPINK songs streaming on Spotify. These songs will certainly lift up your mood and amp up any K-pop playlist.

15 most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify that you will definitely love:

1. How You Like That (820 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: The Album

The Album Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of Release: June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020 Year of Recording : 2020

: 2020 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre : Pop, hip hop, trap, EDM

: Pop, hip hop, trap, EDM Song Length : 3:01

: 3:01 Label: YG, YG Plus, Interscope

YG, YG Plus, Interscope Songwriter(s): Teddy, Danny Chung, R. Tee, 24

Teddy, Danny Chung, R. Tee, 24 Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee, 24

How You Like That is a part of BLACKPINK’s debut studio album. The song was released in 2020 and has been given five Guinness World Records. The song not only has several million streams on Spotify, but it also has a huge number of YouTube views. The song was trending on TikTok and Instagram for its electrifying power, influential rap, as well as tumultuous beats. The song is certainly a masterpiece has more than 820 million Spotify streams and is still growing.

2. Kill This Love (727 million Spotify streams and growing)

EP: Kill This Love

Kill This Love Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release : April 4, 2019

: April 4, 2019 Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)

The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre : Electro, pop, trap

: Electro, pop, trap Song Length: 3:09

3:09 Label: YG, Interscope

YG, Interscope Songwriter(s): Teddy, Bekuh Boom

Teddy, Bekuh Boom Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee, Bekuh Boom, 24

Another great BLACKPINK song that managed to shatter both YouTube and Spotify records is Kill This Love. The song from the extended play Kill This Love was released in 2019. The 3-minute electro-pop songs certainly proved the creative talents of the Korean girl band. The fierce song is full of addictively thumping beats and even has a passionate chorus. You must listen to this song’s ferocious lyrics which is certainly the perfect breakup anthem. The song has over 727 million Spotify streams and is still growing.

3. DDU DU DDU DU (622 million Spotify streams and growing)

EP: Square Up

Square Up Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release: June 15, 2018

June 15, 2018 Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)

The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: Pop-rap, trap

Pop-rap, trap Song Length: 3:31

3:31 Label: YG

YG Songwriter(s) : Teddy

: Teddy Producer(s): Teddy, 24, Bekuh Boom, R. Tee

DDU DU DDU DU is another great BLACKPINK song from the extended play Square Play. The song was actually the title track of the mini-album. The fierce pop song is actually a fun rap song that will showcase BLACKPINK’s charisma in the best of ways. Just one listen and you will certainly be hooked to the track’s bass. The song is all you need to hype you right up and is about being responsible for one’s own happiness and falling in love with yourself. The song has more than 622 million Spotify streams and is still growing.

4. Pink Venom (548 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: Born Pink

Born Pink Language : Korean, English

: Korean, English Date of release : August 19, 2022

: August 19, 2022 Year of Recording: 2022

2022 Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)

The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: Dance, hip hop, EDM, pop rap

Dance, hip hop, EDM, pop rap Song Length : 3:06

: 3:06 Label: YG, Interscope

YG, Interscope Composer(s) : Teddy, 24, R. TeeIdo

: Teddy, 24, R. TeeIdo Lyricist(s): Teddy, Danny Chung

Another BLACKPINK song with multiple million streams that’s both addictive and attractive is Pink Venom. The K-pop song was actually tailor-made for an international audience. Whether it's music or melody, Pink Venom has certainly been a splashy hit. The contradicting names ‘Pink’ and ‘Venom’ were perfect terms to express the girl’s sweet and deathly personality. Pink Venom has around 548 million Spotify streams and still growing.

5. As If It’s Your Last (494 million Spotify streams and growing)

Language : Korean, English

: Korean, English Date of release : June 22, 2017

: June 22, 2017 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: Dance, synth-pop, house, reggae, moombahton

Dance, synth-pop, house, reggae, moombahton Song Length : 3:33

: 3:33 Label : YG

: YG Songwriter(s) : Teddy, Brother Su, Choice37

: Teddy, Brother Su, Choice37 Composer(s) : Teddy, Future Bounce, Lydia Paek

: Teddy, Future Bounce, Lydia Paek Producer(s): Future Bounce, Teddy

Another Korean pop song that has around 500 million streams is As If It’s Your Last. The 3 minute is certainly a pop perfection. Written by Teddy, Brother Su, and Choice37, the song was certainly a boundary-pushing Korean song in a good way. You will certainly fall in love with the song’s chorus. It is admiringly comforting and has all kinds of pop goodness.

6. Shut Down (478 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: Born Pink

Born Pink Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release : September 16, 2022

: September 16, 2022 Year of Recording : 2022

: 2022 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: Hip hop

Hip hop Song Length: 2:56

2:56 Label: YG, Interscope

YG, Interscope Songwriter(s) : Teddy, Danny Chung, Vince, 24

: Teddy, Danny Chung, Vince, 24 Producer(s): 24

Shut Down was a song from the album titled Born Pink. The K-pop song has been an absolute banger. We highly recommend you to listen to this song for an exciting rap and thrilling vocals. Listen to the song member's electrical energy and charisma. This BLACKPINK song is full of fierceness and is a blend of hip-hop and classical music. It’s hands down the best track.

7. Lovesick Girls (466 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: The Album

The Album Language : Korean, English

: Korean, English Date of release : October 2, 2020

: October 2, 2020 Year of Recording : 2020

: 2020 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: Dance-pop, EDM, electropop

Dance-pop, EDM, electropop Song Length: 3:14

3:14 Label: YG, Interscope, Universal Japan

YG, Interscope, Universal Japan Songwriter(s): Tedd, yLøren, Jisoo, Jennie, Danny Chung, 24, R. Tee, Brian Lee, Leah Haywood, David Guetta

Tedd, yLøren, Jisoo, Jennie, Danny Chung, 24, R. Tee, Brian Lee, Leah Haywood, David Guetta Producer(s): Teddy, 24, R. Tee

Lovesick Girls is another song that every lovesick soul will love. This iconic heartbreak track is an incredibly addictive song. Watch the song’s video for the girl band’s captivating performance and the remarkable vocals of the singers. The song is definitely a party track and has the power to make you groove. The highly compelling track has over 466 million Spotify streams and is still growing.

8. BOOMBAYAH (461 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: Square One

Square One Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release: August 8, 2016

August 8, 2016 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre : EDM

: EDM Song Length: 4:00

4:00 Label: YG

YG Songwriter(s): Teddy, Bekuh Boom

Teddy, Bekuh Boom Producer(s): Teddy

BOOMBAYAH is another track from the album Square One that managed to make massive fan groups. As a part of BLACKPINK’s debut single album Square Up was a 2016 song with additively exotic beats. The song made the girl band a global sensation. We highly recommend you to hear the song to witness the best of K-pop which includes effortless vocals and excellent rapping with pretty catchy lyrics.

9. Playing with Fire (361 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album : Square Two

: Square Two Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release : November 1, 2016

: November 1, 2016 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre : Tropical, House

: Tropical, House Song Length : 3:17

: 3:17 Label: YG

YG Songwriter(s): Teddy

Teddy Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee

Playing with Fire is another Korean English song that revolves around a burning desire. The song definitely will amaze you with excellent vocals. When it comes to the genre the song is a tropical house. We like to call this song pure pop goodness. Written by Teddy the 2016 song has around 361 million Spotify streams and is still growing.

10. Pretty Savage (354 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: The Album

The Album Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release : October 2, 2020

: October 2, 2020 Recorded : 2020

: 2020 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre : Trap

: Trap Song Len gth 3:19

gth 3:19 Label: YG, Interscope

YG, Interscope Songwriter(s): Teddy, 24, R. Tee, Bekuh Boom, Danny Chung, Løren, Vince

Teddy, 24, R. Tee, Bekuh Boom, Danny Chung, Løren, Vince Producer(s): Teddy, 24, R. Tee

True to its name Pretty Savage, is certainly a savage song that will make you go wild. The K-pop song is an attractive track that’s all about success, fame as well and fortune. The lyrics of the song are pretty unique and that certainly managed them to become a K-pop hit globally. The 2020 song certainly managed to garner 354 million Spotify streams and is still growing

11. Forever Young (152.1 million Spotify streams and growing)

EP : Square Up

: Square Up Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release : June 15, 2018

: June 15, 2018 Studio : The Black Label (Seoul)

: The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: K-pop, moombahton

K-pop, moombahton Song Length: 3:59

3:59 Label: YG, Genie

YG, Genie Songwriter(s): Teddy, Future Bounce

Teddy, Future Bounce Producer(s): Teddy, Future Bounce

This song has more than 152.1 million Spotify streams and is still growing on Spotify. The 4-minute song titled Forever Young is a 2018 song by the South Korean girl group from their first mini album Square Up. The song was written and produced by Teddy as well as Future Bounce. The song definitely has a catchy beat and super attractive lyrics that managed to garner multiple million views on YouTube as well.

12. See U Later (130 Million Spotify streams and growing)

Album : Square Up

: Square Up Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release: June 15, 2018

June 15, 2018 Year of recording: 2017-2018

2017-2018 Song Genre: Pop

Pop Song Length: 3:18

3:18 Label: YG Entertaiment

YG Entertaiment Songwriter(s): Teddy

This BLACKPINK song has more than 130 million Spotify streams and is growing. SEE U Later is an outstanding song released in 2018. The song is a single from BLACKPINK’s studio album called Square Up (2018). The pop song is certainly a party hit.



13. Don’t Know What To Do (126.3 million Spotify streams and growing)

EP : Kill This Love

: Kill This Love Language : Korean, English

: Korean, English Date of release: April 5, 2019

April 5, 2019 Year of recording: 2019

2019 Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)

The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre : Electropop

: Electropop Song Length : 3:22

: 3:22 Label: YG, Interscope

YG, Interscope Songwriter(s ): Teddy, Brian Lee

): Teddy, Brian Lee Producer(s): Teddy, R. Tee, 24, Bekuh Boom

The song has around 126.3 million Spotify streams and is growing on Spotify. In fact, Don't Know What to Do is a really compelling song by BLACKPINK, the beloved South Korean girl group. Penned by Brian Lee and Teddy the electripop song is pretty great.

14. Stay (86.38 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album: Square Two

Square Two Language: Korean, English

Korean, English Date of release: November 1, 2016

November 1, 2016 Studio: The Black Label (Seoul)

The Black Label (Seoul) Song Genre: Folk-pop

Folk-pop Song Length: 3:50

3:50 Label: YG

YG Songwriter(s): Teddy

Teddy Producer(s): Teddy, Seo Won Jin

This song is from BLACKPINK's album called Square Two. Revolving around the genre folk pop the song has around 86.38 million Spotify streams and is growing on Spotify! This K-pop song called Stay was released in 2016. Written and productive by Teddy alongside Seo Won Jin. The song has 86.38 million Spotify streams and is still growing.

15. Really (73.57 million Spotify streams and growing)

Album : Square Up

: Square Up Language : Korean, English

: Korean, English Date of release: June 15, 2018

June 15, 2018 Year of recording: 2017-2018

2017-2018 Song Genre: Pop, hip hop

Pop, hip hop Song Length: 3:17

3:17 Label: YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment Songwriter(s): TEDDY, Danny Chung

Written by TEDDY and Danny Chung, this BLACKPINK song titled Really is from the album Square Up. The song has around 75 million Spotify streams and is certainly the perfect song to round up this list of 15 most streamed BLACKPINK songs on Spotify. This chill hip-hop song is another iconic hit.

The popular Korean girl band BLACKPINK has more than ten billion streams on Spotify. In fact, we advise you to bookmark this page the next time you are on the lookout for the best BLACKPINK songs listed according to their popularity on Spotify.



Here is a bonus list of all BLACKPINK songs alphabetically:

If you enjoyed the list above you'll certainly enjoy the complete list of BLACKPINK songs listed alphabetically.