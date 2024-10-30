7 sci-fi Bollywood movies on Netflix that bring technology and entertainment together in the best way possible

Science fiction is a genre that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Speaking of Bollywood, there are countable films that have been able to attempt and do justice to this genre. If you’re also fascinated by sci-fi films, we’ve curated a list of movies on Netflix that you can watch anytime with your loved ones.

7 sci-fi Bollywood movies on Netflix that will keep you entertained throughout

1. CTRL (2024)

Running Time: 1 hour 39 mins

1 hour 39 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Cyber-thriller, drama

Cyber-thriller, drama Movie Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane Year of release: 2024

Ananya Panday-led CTRL revolves around the life of a young couple, Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas who are popular social media influencers. The world of the so-called ‘perfect couple’ changes after Nella finds Joe cheating on her. In a fit of rage, she decides to give control of her life to an AI application, CTRL, to delete all their pictures and videos together.

Things take an unexpected turn when Joe goes missing in real life. Vikramaditya Motwane’s excellent direction keeps you hooked as he narrates an unconventional story that could be a reality of tomorrow.

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)

Running Time: 2 hour 44 mins

2 hour 44 mins IMDb Rating: 3.9/10

3.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Bijay Anand

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Ronit Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Bijay Anand Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Year of release: 2024

The sequel to the 2000 release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has no connection with the original film. The revamped version, which is high-on action, is about two formidable officers who are tasked to capture the most dreadful enemy who could possess the biggest threat to India. Ali Abbas Zafar’s film has a great sci-fi flavor as we see both the stars take head on against Kabir who make clones of soldiers who are fully controlled robots.

3. Looop Lapeta (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Romance, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Crime, Romance, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, KC Shankar, Rajendra Chawla

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, KC Shankar, Rajendra Chawla Director: Aakash Bhatia

Aakash Bhatia Year of release: 2022

If you want to watch action, romance, and drama in the backdrop of science fiction, then Loop Lapeta can be a one-stop place for it all. The official remake of the German film, Run Lola Run narrates the story of a couple, Satya and Savi where the latter engulfs himself in the trap of a gangster.

His beloved Savi has to race against time to gather a large sum of money to save his life. The movie becomes even more interesting as she gets stuck in a time loop that explores complex themes of love, loyalty, and redemption.

4. Dobaaraa (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Nassar, Saswata Chatterjee

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Nassar, Saswata Chatterjee Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2022

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s collaboration have never disappointed the audiences and Dobaaraa is not any different. The time travel movie is about Antara Bhatt (Taapsee Pannu) who moves to a new house with her husband and a child. She finds a TV in a closet of her home where she could see a 12-year-old boy talking to her from 25 years ago.

The movie unfolds around Bhatt’s quest to save this young boy from the past. The movie takes an intriguing turn after she wakes up only to realize that her husband is married to another woman and her child never existed. Kashyap’s compelling storyline further narrates Antara’s desperate attempts to bring her life back to normalcy. With no predictable twists, Dobaaraa keeps you on the edge of your seat.

5. Cargo (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 59 mins

1 hour 59 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Space sci-fi, drama, fantasy

Space sci-fi, drama, fantasy Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Ritwik Bhowmik, Konkona Sensharma

Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Ritwik Bhowmik, Konkona Sensharma Director: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav Year of release: 2019

Cargo is surely one of its own kind of film that guarantees entertainment throughout. The movie presents Vikrant in the role of a rakshas (demon) named Prahastha whose primary job involves welcoming recently deceased people on his spaceship, telling them about their cause of death, healing them, and wiping off their memories to prepare them for the transition into the next life.

Prahastha is given a female assistant, Yuvishka (Shweta Tripathi) to divide his work load. As one can expect, this female protagonist is a fresh breeze as a chirpy astronaut who likes to keep her followers updated with her journey. The talented cast with a blend of humor and drama offer full on entertainment that makes it a must-watch.

6. PK (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 32 mins

2 hours 32 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Satire, Comedy-Drama

Satire, Comedy-Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Ranbir Kapoor (cameo)

Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Ranbir Kapoor (cameo) Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Year of release: 2014

The ever-so-iconic and one of the best performances of Aamir Khan, PK narrates the journey of an alien who lands on earth through his spaceship after losing his remote and explores various paradoxes of Indian society.

In the pursuit of finding his remote back, he befriends a TV reporter, Jaggu. PK’s simple childlike and innocent questions are truly thought-provoking as they expose societal hypocrisies and end up becoming a commentary on human nature.

7. Chamatkar (1992)

Running Time: 2 hour 51 mins

2 hour 51 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Urmila Matondkar, Shammi Kapoor, Tinnu Anand

Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Urmila Matondkar, Shammi Kapoor, Tinnu Anand Director: Rajiv Mehra

Rajiv Mehra Year of release: 1992

If you are planning to revisit Shah Rukh Khan’s timeless classic, then Chamatkaar will not disappoint you. The movie is about a young man, Sunder, who struggles to find a job. He then meets a mysterious ghost who actually turns out to be his guardian angel as he helps him overcome various challenging situations in life.

Which of these films have you watched?

