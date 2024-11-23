Badshah finally REACTS to dating rumors with Hania Aamir; admits they have ‘lot of fun’: ‘Our equation is…’

Badshah has been linked to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir due to their frequent outings and concert appearances together. Addressing the rumors, he shared that they have a great bond and enjoy each other's company, but their relationship is often misunderstood by others.

During a recent interaction at Sahitya AajTak 2024, as per India Today, Badshah addressed the ongoing dating rumors with Hania Aamir, clearing the air once and for all. He clarified that Hania is a close friend with whom he shares a great bond.

He explained that while they enjoy each other's company, their relationship is purely platonic, with both of them content in their own lives. The rapper said, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine."

Badshah also pointed out how people often misinterpret their friendship, seeing what they choose to believe rather than the reality. “Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe,” he shared.

Earlier, the Pakistani actress shared a heartwarming clip on her Instagram stories, where she and Badshah can be seen exchanging a gesture of mutual respect, bowing down with folded hands. After Hania gave a shout-out to Badshah, he responded with a tight hug and urged the audience to cheer for her.

In the clip, she lovingly referred to him as an 'absolute rockstar' and wrote, “That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai @badboyshah.”

Last month, Hania Aamir attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in London, where Badshah also performed. As she danced in the fan pit, the Crew actor noticed and invited her on stage, showering her with love. She reciprocated the admiration by sharing multiple moments from the unforgettable night on social media, expressing how magical it was.

The actress praised the atmosphere, filled with love, respect, and heart, and showered Diljit with praise, saying, "@diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar." (@diljitdosanjh sir, there is only one heart, how many times will you win it? Love and only love).

