Did You Know? Dimple Kapadia would have left Dil Chahta Hai had Farhan Akhtar done THIS and every woman will relate to it

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai, which was released in 2001. The iconic classic, led by Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan, also featured Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. Most recently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared a condition posed by the actress for working on the film.

Advertisement

While speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025, Farhan Akhtar talked about his debut film, Dil Chahta Hai , and how he was initially confused about how to address Dimple Kapadia. The actress was relatively senior to him in terms of both age and professional experience. As a result, Akhtar wondered whether calling her by her name might seem rude, while calling her ‘Dimple aunty’ might upset her.

He recalled that when the Cocktail actress arrived on set, he wouldn’t call her anything directly. During their conversation, he would simply say, “Ji ji, yes yes, okay okay, yes ma’am.” However, this couldn’t continue for long, as the actress soon noticed it. She eventually addressed the issue and asked him why he wasn’t using her name.

“So after 2–3 days, she asked, ‘Why are you not calling me by my name?’ I said, ‘I don’t know what to call you.’ She said, ‘You better call me Dimple. If ‘Dimple aunty’ comes out of your mouth, I’m leaving this film,’” he remembered with a laugh, calling her “an amazing person to work with.”

Advertisement

Dimple Kapadia played the role of Tara Jaiswal in Dil Chahta Hai. In the film, Akshaye Khanna’s character, Sid, falls in love with her, despite their age difference. The 2001 film is celebrated for its exploration of themes such as friendship, romance, and relationships.

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in 120 Bahadur. The war-drama film is based on the Battle of Rezang La, where he will appear in a military uniform. In the upcoming film, he portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is backed by Excel Entertainment and is set to release on November 21, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor’s fees for Farzi 2 will blow your mind; it's the ‘biggest amount’ in his career