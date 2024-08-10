23 Years of Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar’s post sparks nostalgia as he celebrates ‘lifelong friendship’ with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna starrer

As Dil Chahta Hai marks its 23rd anniversary, it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Released on August 10, 2001, this iconic film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, revolutionized Bollywood with its fresh portrayal of friendship and youth. Akhtar took to social media to mark the special day and cheered to celebrate lifelong friendships with a special post.

Featuring a stellar cast including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta the movie broke away from traditional storytelling to explore modern relationships and aspirations. Its memorable soundtrack, witty dialogues, and relatable characters have cemented Dil Chahta Hai as a timeless classic.

Akhtar shared a compilation video from the movie and captioned the post, "Here’s to lifelong friendships. To the cast, crew, and audience, your love has kept #DilChahtaHai alive for 23 years. #23YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

Check out the post here:

On the professional front, the Luck By Chance actor is occupied with his upcoming directorial project, Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Since its announcement, the film has generated considerable excitement among fans and cinema enthusiasts. According to the latest update, Don 3 is set to begin production in 2025. Additionally, he will also be directing Jee Le Zara, featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the actor recently wrapped up filming for a highly awaited sequel to Taare Zameen Par- Sitaar Zameen Par co-starring Genelia D'Souza. The film centers on a sports coach who bonds with and trains a team of specially-abled children, akin to Taare Zameen Par, which showcases the journey of a teacher and a specially-abled student.

Earlier, Pinkvilla revealed that the film’s focus on interpersonal relationships and character development closely mirrors that of the cult classic, which leads Aamir and his team to select the title Sitaare Zameen Par.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will next appear in Jewel Thief, where he stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor. Siddharth Anand is backing the heist film through his production company, Marflix, with Mamta Anand also serving as a producer.

