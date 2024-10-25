4 Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji movies that are every Bollywood lover's paradise

Aamir Khan first appeared as a child actor in his uncle Nasir Hussain's Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973. He was then featured as an adult in Holi in 1984. Aamir made his Hindi film debut as a lead in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and the rest is history. The superstar worked with several talents in the Hindi film industry over decades and Rani Mukerji is one of them. Rani started her career with the 1996 film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat and became one of the successful stars of her generation. Aamir and Rani have worked together in a handful of movies that are every Bollywood lover's paradise.

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji first shared screen space in Ghulam. They also collaborated in Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Talaash: Answers Lies Within, and Mann. If you wish to watch their performances, don't miss the films mentioned below.

4 Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji that you should watch if you are a fan of their performances:

1. Ghulam

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepak Tijori, and Sharat Saxena

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 1998

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Ghulam starred Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Aamir played the role of Siddharth Marathe aka Siddhu, a boxing champion in the 1998 film, Rani was cast as his love interest, Alisha Mafatlal. Rani's voice was dubbed by voice-over artist Mona Ghosh Shetty.

Bhatt's directorial also had Deepak Tijori as Charlie, a motorcycle gang leader. The movie is remembered for its iconic songs like Aati Kya Khandala, Aankhon Se Tune Ye Kya Keh Diya, and Jadoo Hai Tera Hi Jadoo.

2. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, Kirron Kher, and Om Puri

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Release year: 2005

Genre: War/Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji starred in a historical biographical drama film, Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Released in 2005, it was based on the life of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey, who played a crucial role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Aamir played the titular role of Mangal Pandey, the sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the British East India Company. Rani was cast as a courtesan, Heera in Ketan Mehta's directorial. It was Aamir's comeback film after Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

3. Talaash: The Answers Lies Within

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2012

Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, Talaash: The Answers Lies Within is one of the best movies of his career. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the psychological neo-noir crime thriller film explores the life of Aamir's character, Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat aka Inspector Suri as he is on a mission to solve a celebrity case in Mumbai. Rani was cast as his wife, Roshni Shekhawat.

The 2012 film also featured Kareena Kapoor in a key role, Rosie/Simran. Meanwhile, Suri and Roshni's relationship sour with time as they lose their son in an accidental drowning and Suri feels guilty of his demise and suffers from insomnia.

4. Mann

Cast: Aamir Khan, Manisha Koirala, Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Rani Mukerji

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Release year: 1999

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 1957 American film, An Affair To Remember, Mann starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. Rani Mukerji made a special appearance in its song, Kaali Naagin Ke Jaisi. Aamir and Rani's chemistry in the track was quite sizzling. Directed by Indra Kumar, the 1999 Hindi movie also featured Anil Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in crucial roles.

Aamir's character Dev Karan Singh is shown as an ambitious painter. Manisha plays the role of Priya, a music teacher who is engaged to Anil Kapoor's character, Raj. Sharmila was cast as Aamir's on-screen grandmother, Suhana Devi Singh who dies in the film.

For the uninitiated, Rani Mukerji was supposed to star in Aamir Khan's 2001 Oscar-nominated film, Lagaan. During the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2023, Rani reportedly revealed that she was offered to play the female lead in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial. However, she couldn't be a part of it due to a date clash with another movie.

The actress admitted that she couldn't give full-time to Lagaan and recalled that Aamir asked her not to shoot for the other film as the star cast of his film wouldn't like it. While Rani tried to persuade the producer of the other movie to let her be a part of Lagaan, the latter refused to let her go.

Have you watched these aforementioned Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji movies? Which one do you like the most? Don't forget to add them to your watchlist.

