5 best spine-chilling survival movies on Netflix that will keep you on the edge of your seats

Survival movies and series on Netflix offer gripping narratives of resilience, resourcefulness, and human endurance in life-threatening situations. If you're looking for intense, edge-of-your-seat entertainment, Netflix has a fantastic lineup, including Mission Raniganj, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Mili, Ghoul, and more.

These movies and shows showcase raw survival instincts and captivating storytelling that will keep you hooked.

5 best survival movies and shows on Netflix that will give you chills:

Mission Raniganj

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Release Year:2023

Genre: Thriller

Mission Raniganj is a thrilling survival drama based on the real-life 1989 coal mine rescue operation in Raniganj, India. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film depicts the heroic efforts of a mining engineer who saves trapped workers in a flooded mine, highlighting courage, determination, and resilience against all odds.

Mili

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur, Vikram Kochhar, Seema Pahwa, Khushi Hajare

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Thriller

Second on the list is Mili, a gripping survival drama starring Janhvi Kapoor in a powerful performance. She portrays a young woman who finds herself trapped inside a freezing cold store overnight, facing extreme weather conditions and isolation.

The film delves into her emotional journey as she struggles to survive, showcasing her resilience, courage, and determination to stay alive against all odds.

Mili not only highlights the physical endurance required to survive in such dire circumstances but also explores the psychological and emotional toll it takes, making it a heart-pounding tale of survival and hope.

The Railway Men

Cast: Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu, Mandira Bedi, Sunny Hinduja, Priya Yadav, Thanu Khan

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Release Year: 2023

Show Genre: Thriller

Next, we have The Railway Men, it is a gripping Indian web series set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The show follows the heroic efforts of railway workers who risked their lives to save others amidst the disaster. It explores themes of courage, humanity, and resilience during a crisis.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Cast: Vijay Varma, Patralekha, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur, Pooja Gor, Rajiv Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Amrita Puri, Devas Dixit

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Release Year: 2024

Show Genre: Thriller

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a thrilling Indian web series based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. The show dramatizes the harrowing events, focusing on the passengers' struggle for survival and the Indian government's efforts to negotiate their release from the militants.

Ghoul

Cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Rohit Pathak, Mahesh Balraj, SM Zaheer

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Horror

Ghoul is a horror-thriller film set in a dystopian future, where a military interrogation center faces a terrifying supernatural entity. When a new recruit joins the team, she must confront the dark secrets of the facility, as an ancient, monstrous force begins tormenting both the captors and their prisoners.

So, in conclusion, above mentioned are some of the best spine-chilling survival movies and shows on Netflix that offer a gripping blend of resilience, human spirit, and intense situations, captivating audiences with tales of endurance against all odds.

Whether it’s battling natural disasters, facing psychological challenges, or surviving in hostile environments, these narratives often bring out the best in characters, pushing them to their limits.

