5 Bollywood films where second chances lead to happily ever after

Love is a journey of discovery, growth, and sometimes, second chances. Bollywood films such as PK, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kabir Singh, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar highlight how love, when given a second chance, can lead to powerful transformations and unforgettable moments.

5 Bollywood films where love finds a way to start over

1. PK

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this film stars Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput. While the film primarily focuses on existential questions and human beliefs through the eyes of an alien named PK, it also features the storyline of Jagat (Anushka Sharma) and Sarfaraz (Sushant Singh Rajput).

Their relationship faces challenges due to societal pressures, but by the end of the film, they reunite, showcasing that love can get a second chance despite past obstacles and misunderstandings.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) first meet in school but aren't close. They reconnect years later during a friend's trip. Though they share a growing bond during the trip, they don't confess their feelings.

It's only years later, at their friend Aditi's wedding, that they finally admit their love for each other. This proves that love can sometimes take time and second chances to flourish. The film beautifully portrays how timing and personal growth lead to love when both are ready.

3. Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is an intense and controversial journey that delves deep into love, obsession, and redemption. Kabir (Shahid Kapoor), a passionate and hot-headed medical student, falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani). Despite their strong feelings, Preeti's father disapproves of their relationship and forces her into an arranged marriage with someone else.

Heartbroken, Kabir spirals into self-destructive behavior. Months later, he unexpectedly meets Preeti in a park, where he learns she is pregnant with his child. They then ultimately get married, symbolizing their second chance at love despite the tumultuous journey they've had.

4. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Directed by Yash Chopra, this romantic drama stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. The film beautifully portrays a love story spanning two timelines, where Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) is torn between his love for Meera (Katrina Kaif) and his duty as a soldier.

After years of separation, fate brings them back together, and they are given a second chance at love, showing that true love never dies despite time or distance.

5. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Rohan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor) get a second chance at love after a breakup. The couple initially separates when Tinni realizes she cannot live in a joint family. She decides to move abroad, breaking off their engagement.

However, Rohan goes to the airport, explaining that while he cannot leave his family, he wants to be with her. His family supports him, and together, they convince Tinni to return. They reunite, get married, start a family, and live happily ever after, proving that sometimes love deserves a second chance.

In each of these films, the idea of love taking a second chance is explored in unique ways. Whether rediscovering old feelings or learning from past mistakes, love in these films teaches us that it’s never too late to find your way back to the heart.

