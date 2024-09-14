6 best Hrithik Roshan movies to watch on Netflix if you are in a major ‘missing you’ mood

Hrithik Roshan is an acclaimed artist, model, and fitness icon, fondly called the Greek God of Bollywood. With dancing skills like no one else and acting prowess that can leave anyone sweating, he is one of the most loved stars of Bollywood. If you’re missing watching him on the screens again, then here are six Hrithik Roshan films on Netflix that you can enjoy. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Jodhaa Akbar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Fighter, there’s something in every genre. Read on!

6 Hrithik Roshan films to watch on Netflix to keep you hooked this weekend:

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Release Year: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film that won’t bore cinema buffs no matter how many times they have watched it. It’s a tale of their friends who managed their lives to break free from their mundane jobs and go on an adventurous trip to do one thing that each of them fears. Watching them live their best lives during the long vacation will definitely make you miss your buddies and go on that much-awaited Goa trip. Safe to say, this is one of the best Hrithik Roshan movies to watch on Netflix.

2. Agneepath

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kanika Tiwari, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab

Director: Karan Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Release Year: 2012

Advertisement

Agneepath is about a child and the pain that he undergoes upon watching his father being killed after being falsely accused of a crime. While he leaves his birthplace along with his mother, the lad promises himself to return and avenge his dad’s killing. Years later, he kickstarts his mission and joins the gang of a mafia who is the rival of his dad’s killer. Eventually, he gets the chance to meet the man behind his dad’s tragic demise, and towards the end, he manages to get his revenge but at the expense of his and his lover’s life.

3. Jodhaa Akbar

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ila Arun

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama/History/Romance

Release Year: 2008

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the screen for the second time after Dhoom 2 made the audience a fan of their jodi with Jodhaa Akbar. Set in the sixteenth century, the movie narrates the life and love between emperor Akbar of the Mughal Empire and Princess Jodhaa Bai of Amber who were married as part of a political pact. While the film ended up becoming a critical and commercial success, the soundtracks composed by A. R. Rahman also topped the charts.

Advertisement

4. Lakshya

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Amrish Puri

Director: Farhan Akhtar

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama/War

Release Year: 2004

Lakshya is a tale of a young lad who roams aimlessly without a purpose in life. After being petered by his ladylove and well-wishers, he decides to join the Indian Army. But with his irresponsible nature and undisciplined life, he can’t survive in the academy and returns home. Upon watching him waste his life, his girlfriend breaks up with him. This is when he takes things seriously and returns to the academy, graduates as a lieutenant, and even fights a crucial war for the country.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

Director: Karan Johar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical/Drama

Release Year: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is that movie everyone, the young and the old, must have watched at least once in their lifetimes. But if you haven’t already, then you might consider this Hrithik Roshan movie on Netflix. Karan Johar showcased the drama between two lovers who belong to different economic sections of society. But eventually, love triumphs and the ego of the head of the family falls flat on the face. But all’s well that ends well, right?

Advertisement

6. Fighter

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi

Director: Siddharth Anand

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release Year: 2024

Finally, this is one Hrithik Roshan movie that cine buffs shouldn’t miss. Earlier this year, Siddharth Anand brought together an impressive cast of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others for Fighter. The war film showcases how some of the sought-after fighter pilots under a brilliant squadron leader brave their inner demons and come together for a deadly mission. The film is the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

That’s a wrap for this list of Hrithik Roshan movies on Netflix to watch this weekend. For more such exciting and in-depth content, keep following Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 6 must-watch Shahid Kapoor movies on Netflix for a perfect weekend