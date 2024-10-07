7 actresses who rocked cop avatar in Netflix movies and shows just like Deepika Padukone in Singham Again

As Singham Again is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating the fierce performance of Deepika Padukone as she steps into the role of badass female cop. Her portrayal promises to bring a fresh and powerful dynamic to the franchise.

In light of this, let’s take a closer look at some standout Netflix movies where talented actresses like Tabu and Yami Gautam have excelled in similar roles.

These films showcase the strength and resilience of female characters, breaking stereotypes and redefining the portrayal of women in action-packed narratives.

7 best Netflix movies with badass female cops you must look out for:

Tabu in Drishyam

Cast: Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor

IMDb: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2015

Drishyam is a gripping thriller centered around Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn), a cable TV operator whose life takes a dark turn when his family becomes involved in an accidental crime. To protect his loved ones, Vijay crafts an intricate web of lies, using his knowledge of films to mislead the police.

The suspenseful plot unravels as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up the truth. Tabu plays IG Meera Deshmukh, a powerful and determined police officer who is also the victim’s mother. Driven by grief and anger, she relentlessly pursues Vijay, making her a formidable antagonist in the story.

Sanya Malhotra in Kathal

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Megha Shukla, Neha Saraf, Bhamini Oza

IMDb: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Comedy

Release Year: 2023

Kathal is a satirical comedy-drama set in a small Indian town, revolving around an absurd yet intriguing investigation. The story kicks off when two prized jackfruits (or Kathals) go missing from a local politician’s garden, triggering a high-stakes investigation led by the police.

Sanya Malhotra plays Mahima Basor, an enthusiastic and determined police officer assigned to the unusual case. Despite the seemingly trivial nature of the crime, Mahima takes the investigation seriously, navigating local politics, corruption, and societal expectations to uncover the truth. Her character’s sincerity and resilience add a layer of humor and depth to this quirky tale.

Priyanka Chopra in Don 2

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunaal Kapoor, Om Puri

IMDb: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2011

Don 2 is an action-packed thriller and a sequel to Don: The Chase Begins Again, starring Shah Rukh Khan as the charismatic and ruthless international criminal, Don. The film follows Don’s return to Europe as he hatches an elaborate plan to steal printing plates for counterfeit currency, while simultaneously evading capture by law enforcement and rival gangs.

Priyanka Chopra plays Roma, an Interpol officer who has a personal vendetta against Don. Determined and fearless, Roma relentlessly pursues him, driven by the death of her brother in the previous film. Their intense cat-and-mouse chase adds suspense and tension to the gripping storyline.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Tillotama Shome, Adil Hussain

IMDb: 8.5/10

Series Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2019

Delhi Crime is a compelling crime drama series inspired by true events surrounding the investigation of a notorious gang rape case in Delhi in 2012. The show delves into the complexities and challenges faced by the police as they work tirelessly to bring the culprits to justice.

Shefali Shah portrays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, a strong and empathetic police officer leading the investigation. Her character embodies resilience and determination as she navigates the intense pressures from the media and society while dealing with her personal struggles. Shefali’s powerful performance brings depth and authenticity to the story, making it a gripping portrayal of justice and humanity.

Yami Gautam in Dasvi

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, Aditi Vats, Manu Rishi

IMDb: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2022

Dasvi is a social comedy-drama centered around Ganga Ram Chaudhary (played by Abhishek Bachchan), an uneducated and corrupt Chief Minister who lands in jail for his misdeeds. While serving his sentence, he discovers the importance of education and decides to complete his 10th-grade exams, setting off on a transformative journey.

Yami Gautam plays Jyoti Deswal, the tough and principled jail superintendent. She challenges Ganga Ram’s arrogance and encourages him to genuinely pursue his studies rather than manipulating the system. Her no-nonsense demeanor and integrity create a compelling dynamic, making her a crucial force in Ganga Ram’s path to self-improvement.

Mrunal Thakur in Gumraah

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Vedika Pinto, Ronit Roy

IMDb: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Gumraah is a gripping crime thriller revolving around a murder investigation that takes a complex turn when two identical suspects emerge, each with conflicting stories. The film keeps the audience on edge as the police try to untangle the truth amidst deception and mind games.

Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Shivani Mathur, a sharp and determined police officer leading the investigation. Focused and relentless, Shivani is determined to solve the case, but the presence of lookalikes challenges her skills and instincts. Her character brings intensity and depth to the narrative, making her a key player in the suspenseful plot.

Raveena Tandon in Aranayak

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, Breshna Khan, Taneesha Joshi, Meghan Malik

IMDb: 7.8/10

Series Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Aranyak is a thrilling web series that combines elements of mystery and suspense set in the picturesque yet eerie landscapes of a small Himalayan town. The story follows a dedicated police officer, who investigates the shocking disappearance of a young tourist amidst rising tensions in the community.

Raveena Tandon plays the role of Superintendent Kasturi Dogra, a fierce and determined cop who grapples with the local superstitions and politics while pursuing the truth. Her character’s strength and intuition drive the narrative, as she navigates the challenges of the investigation and confronts the secrets hidden within the seemingly idyllic town.

So, tell us which one is your favorite female cop star?

