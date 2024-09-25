7 best Cop movies to watch on Netflix while you wait for Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again is gearing up to release this Diwali and the fans are super excited for the promising cop thriller. While you wait for that one to arrive, let’s look at some of those movies that you can watch as a pump-up. Netflix offers a few of the best Indian cop films that will keep you on the edge of your seat and here’s Pinkvilla’s perfectly handpicked recommendation list for our readers.

7 best Cop movies on Netflix that are bone-chilling

1. Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Drishyam is an edge-of-the-seat thriller revolving around Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn), a cable operator whose family falls in a murder case. After an unfortunate event involving his daughter and the son of an influential police officer, Vijay mindfully plans an elaborate cover-up of the incident. The genius of Drishyam lies in its intense screenplay and brilliant character performances.

Ajay Devgn shines as the calm yet calculating father who goes to great lengths to protect his family. The best scene? Vijay’s meticulously crafted alibi keeps the police chasing shadows. Drishyam stands out as one of the finest examples of a cop thriller, primarily because of the layered narrative that keeps viewers guessing.

2. Article 15

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Inspired by true events, Article 15 follows the journey of Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann), an idealistic city-bred officer posted in a rural village where caste-based discrimination and crimes are rampant. The discovery of two murdered Dalit girls and the disappearance of another sets the narrative in motion, as Ayan fights a corrupt system to uncover the ugly truth behind these heinous crimes.

Article 15 tackles deep-rooted social issues while maintaining its identity as a compelling cop drama. The film's haunting portrayal of India’s caste system is eye-opening. This movie is not just a thriller; it is an important social commentary that sheds light on harsh realities. It's surely a must-watch for fans of cop dramas.

3. Hit: The First Case

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

In Hit: The First Case, Vikram (Rajkummar Rao) is a brilliant yet traumatized cop suffering from PTSD after a tragic incident. He puts his personal struggles aside to solve the case of a missing girl. Soon after he begins the investigation, Vikram is forced to confront his own demons, and the case begins to take unexpected turns. With a perfect blend of suspense, drama, and thrill, Hit: The First Case is an engaging police mystery with a fresh take on the genre.

4. Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery

Inspector Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) is investigating the mysterious death of a famous actor who died in a car accident. As he uncovers clues that lead him down unexpected paths, Surjan also deals with his personal trauma – the loss of his son. Along the way, he meets a mysterious woman, Rosie (Kareena Kapoor), who holds the key to solving the case.

The climax revelation is the highlight of the movie, giving audiences a chilling yet satisfying conclusion. Talaash is a must-watch for those who enjoy psychological thrillers mixed with crime investigations.

5. Raat Akeli Hai

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 2020

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Raat Akeli Hai follows Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a small-town cop investigating the murder of a wealthy patriarch on the night of his wedding. The movie explores the dynamics of a dysfunctional family and the secrets they are hiding. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines in his role as the methodical and relentless cop, Jatil, whose investigation leads him to confront the corruption.

The film’s screenplay keeps you guessing until the very end, with twists that are as unexpected as they are satisfying. The best scene? The intense confrontation between Jatil and Radhika Apte's character which we cannot tell you more about, go and watch it now.

6. Ittefaq

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Two murders, two suspects, and two conflicting stories. Inspector Dev (Akshaye Khanna) must solve the mystery as he crosses paths through lies and half-truths told by Vikram (Sidharth Malhotra) and Maya (Sonakshi Sinha), both of whom claim innocence. The strength of Ittefaq lies in its tight screenplay and Akshaye’s brilliant portrayal of the sharp, no-nonsense investigator. If you enjoy crime thrillers that challenge your perception, this film will keep you engrossed.

7. Gumraah

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Gumraah revolves around a murder investigation led by ACP Shivani Mathur (Mrunal Thakur). What sets the case apart is the discovery of two lookalike suspects, Arjun and Ronnie (both played by Aditya Roy Kapur). The film’s engaging plot twists make it a watchable cop drama. Though Gumraah isn’t as highly rated as other films on this list, it’s still an entertaining watch for fans of crime dramas.

Until Singham Again comes to theaters near you, these movies of similar flavor will keep you entertained.

