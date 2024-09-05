5 best Ajay Devgn movies on Netflix that showcase his exceptional acting range

Ajay Devgn stands as a prominent and celebrated figure in Bollywood, distinguished by his extensive and influential filmography. Ajay Devgn’s movies on Netflix are a testament to his exceptional acting prowess and versatility, demonstrated through a wide array of roles across different genres. Each film in his portfolio reflects his remarkable ability to embody diverse characters with depth and nuance, establishing him as a multifaceted and impactful actor in the Indian film industry.

Let’s dive into Ajay Devgn’s best movies on Netflix, perfect for a binge-watching session. Each film offers a unique experience, showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility:

5 best Ajay Devgn movies on Netflix showcasing his extraordinary talent

Shaitaan

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Psychological Thriller/Horror

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika

Release Year: 2024

In 2024, Shaitaan hit the theaters with Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan in lead roles. It focuses on a family’s harrowing descent into psychological terror. Ajay Devgn plays Kabir, a devoted family man, who, along with his wife and children, encounters a seemingly kind stranger, Vanraj (R. Madhavan), during a stop at a roadside dhaba. However, beneath Vanraj’s friendly exterior lies a darker intention. He covertly gives Kabir’s daughter, Janvhi, a poisoned laddoo that causes her to fall under his control.

Kabir’s role in the film becomes increasingly critical as he faces the horror of his family’s vulnerability. Completely unaware of the threat at first, Kabir finds himself in a race against time when Vanraj begins manipulating Janvhi to carry out his twisted commands. As Vanraj follows them to their farmhouse, his control over the family intensifies, and Kabir’s once peaceful life turns into a nightmare. Ajay Devgn’s portrayal captures the inner turmoil of a father who is forced to confront an invisible enemy, struggling to keep his family safe while facing Vanraj’s psychological torment.

Ajay Devgn delivers a strong and emotionally charged performance, showing the lengths a father will go to in order to protect his family, even as the danger spirals out of his control.

2. Kaal

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Mystery

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Ajay Devgn

Release Year: 2005

Kaal is a notable entry in the horror genre, directed by Soham Shah and produced by Karan Johar, marking the first horror venture for Dharma Productions. Set in the mysterious Jim Corbett National Park, the film explores a series of unsettling deaths attributed to a menacing presence in the jungle, where both wildlife and humans fall victim.

The story centers on Krish (John Abraham), a wildlife specialist, and his wife Riya (Esha Deol), who are called in to investigate the mysterious deaths that are rumored to be caused by man-eating tigers. Their investigation brings them into contact with a group of tourists, who soon find themselves trapped in a horrifying struggle for survival.

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Kaali is a crucial element of the film. As a guide with a deep, enigmatic connection to the jungle’s dark side, Kaali’s presence adds a layer of suspense and intrigue. Its unique blend of supernatural elements with an environmental theme makes it a standout in the genre.

3. Drishyam

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama/Mystery

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Kamlesh Sawant, Prathamesh Parab, Sharad Bhutadiya

Release Year: 2015

Drishyam, directed by Nishikant Kamat, stands out as a notable Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam original. Ajay Devgn leads the cast in this engaging thriller, which is highly recommended among Bollywood’s thriller genre.

In the film, he plays Vijay Salgaonkar, a straightforward cable TV operator living a peaceful life with his wife, Nandini (Shriya Saran), and their two daughters. The tranquility of their life is shattered when Vijay’s daughter accidentally kills a boy who had been harassing her. To protect his family from the repercussions and the ensuing police investigation, Vijay crafts a meticulous plan to keep their secret hidden.

Ajay Devgn’s role as Vijay is pivotal, showcasing his dedication as a father who is willing to go to extreme lengths to shield his family. His performance is marked by a blend of emotional depth and strategic ingenuity.

4. Rajneeti

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn

Release Year: 2010

Raajneeti, directed by Prakash Jha, is a powerful political thriller that delves into the complexities of Indian political life and familial power struggles. The film draws parallels to the epic Mahabharata, exploring themes of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal.

It follows Samar Pratap (Ranbir Kapoor), who returns to India after studying in the United States, only to find himself embroiled in the cutthroat world of politics. Initially seeking to avoid the political arena, Samar becomes increasingly entangled in its machinations and power plays. Ajay Devgn plays Sooraj Kumar, a key player in the political drama. His portrayal of Sooraj is marked by a commanding presence and a nuanced performance, reflecting a character deeply involved in the intricate and often ruthless world of politics.

5. Yuva

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Release Year: 2004

Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a celebrated Bollywood film renowned for its intricate narrative and exceptional performances. It is set against the striking backdrop of Kolkata's Howrah Bridge and revolves around the lives of three young men from diverse social backgrounds, whose destinies become interlinked following a crucial incident. Their intertwined stories offer a deep exploration of personal ambitions and political dynamics.

Ajay Devgn stars as Lallan Singh, a gritty individual from a rural background who becomes heavily involved in the political sphere. His journey is one of transformation, navigating the complex world of politics while dealing with personal and societal challenges. Yuva is acclaimed for its strong performances and its rich narrative and the interplay of personal and political elements make it a standout piece in the genre of political dramas.

Ajay Devgn's films continue to captivate and entertain, offering a rich tapestry of performances that reflect his enduring impact on Indian cinema. Each role he undertakes is a testament to his extraordinary talent and commitment to his craft, solidifying his position as a prominent and influential actor in Bollywood. So grab your popcorn, switch to Netflix, and settle in for a binge-watching session. Enjoy the cinematic brilliance of Ajay Devgn, and thank us later!

