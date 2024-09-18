Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra smiles ear-to-ear with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri; PICS

Laughter Chefs has become more than just a reality show. From superstars from Bollywood gracing the show to promote their films to contestants' fun banter, it has passed the vibe check for the audience. In the upcoming episodes, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will be seen gracing the show with their special presence as part of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's promotional spree. Karan Kundrra, one of the contestants of Laughter Chefs, shared pictures with the duo, treating fans with the adorable frames.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Karan Kundrra posted a string of pictures with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. In the photos, the Bigg Boss 15 fame looks handsome in a traditional red outfit. On the other hand, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor exudes elegance in a navy blue ensemble, and the Animal actress redefines grace in a multi-printed saree. We also noticed Munawar Faruqui in one of the frames. Karan captioned the post, "Vibe + talent + food..."

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as Kundrra shared the snapshots, netizens were left in awe of the beautiful frames. One of the fans wrote, "Proud of you champ you are the bestest & strongest." Another one commented, "My fav @kkundrra with one of my fav actors @rajkummar_rao." Further, a comment read, "After so many days we are so proud of you @kkundrra and missed you a lot."

For the uninitiated, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. The romantic comedy-drama also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others.

On the other hand, talking about Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, many Bollywood A-listers have appeared on the show. The list includes Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Dharmendra, Ammy Virk, and many others. According to media reports, the show has been extended for the second time; however, the makers haven't released an official confirmation yet.

