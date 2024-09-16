9 Bollywood Movies we want re-released in cinemas to bring back nostalgia; Tere Naam, Raanjhanaa, Hera Pheri and more

It's officially the season of re-releases in the Indian film industry! Only a handful of movies have hit the theatres for the last few months, and makers have been devising a re-release formula to fill the void. After the success of Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Laila Majnu, Sohum Shah's cult film Tumbbad and YRF's much-loved Veer-Zaraa were released again on the big screens last weekend, both the films received an exceptional response from the audience. Now, Pinkvilla brings you a list of Bollywood movies that we think should be re-released in cinemas to bring back the nostalgia factor.

9 Bollywood Movies we wish to see re-releasing in cinemas

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani feels fresh and alive. The film follows four friends who embark on a trip, unaware of the personal struggles each one is facing. Years later, they reunite, and this time, nothing remains the same.

The story explores wonderful themes, including the conflicts between friends and a young man's attempts to escape his emotions. The movie features both romantic and emotional scenes and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur.



2. Lootera

Lootera is one of the most underrated movies in the Hindi film industry. It is deeply romantic, poetic, and painfully beautiful all at once. Some films reveal more of their beauty with each viewing, and the Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha starrer movie is one of them.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane portrays Ranveer as a conman whose persona starkly contrasts with his usual youthful spirit and vibrant energy. Over the years, this drama film has become a cult classic.

3. Sanam Teri Kasam

You might consider Sanam Teri Kasam a typical love story where a bad boy falls in love with a good girl. However, the love story depicted in this film resonates deeply with the audience.

Filled with emotions, romantic tracks, and intense drama, this Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer is expected to garner a good response if re-released. The movie is characterized by its charming simplicity and innocence.



4. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stands out among Bollywood superhero movies. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor plays the protagonist, who becomes a masked avenger to fight corruption and weaken the mafia's grip. This vigilante action drama, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, features strong political overtones.

Although the movie initially failed at the box office, it received praise after its release on OTT platforms. Now, many wish for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero to return to the theatres.



5. Raanjhanaa

A love story set against the backdrop of Varanasi! Dhanush as Kundan and Sonam Kapoor as Zoya are a treat to watch. The communal divide between the couple isn't the only obstacle; the political twists and turns of the story also play a crucial role in determining their fate. Among all the scenes, the climax with Dhanush's voice-over hits differently.

Raanjhanaa is charming and offers moments of humour. Director Aanand L. Rai has created an authentic atmosphere by highlighting the beauty of Varanasi's old streets and ghats.



6. Kabir Singh

Despite the controversies surrounding Kabir Singh, the film has the potential to be one of the most successful re-releases. Given the massive success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, this Shahid Kapoor starrer also holds the capability to draw crowds back to the theatres.

The story revolves around a man with extreme anger issues and a thankless attitude. He is an aggressive yet academically brilliant medical student who falls in love with Preeti (Kiara Advani). Kabir Singh is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Arjun Reddy.



7. Tere Naam

It has gained a larger-than-life status, and the film set a new hairstyle trend. However, apart from Salman Khan's hairstyle, Tere Naam has become a cult classic. If re-released in theatres, the film might do wonders.

The popularity Salman Khan enjoys as Radhe Mohan is beyond explanation. The movie's tragic ending still haunts his fans, and it remains a guilty pleasure for many. Tere Naam succeeded in striking an emotional chord with the audience.



8. Awarapan

Out of all Emraan Hashmi movies, Awarapan is a special one that has gained cult status over the years. The crime drama boasts soulful music and deep dialogues that can lure the audience to experience it in theatres.

The Mohit Suri-directed film was a commercial failure during its release in 2007. Although it received its due on satellite releases, fans would still love to experience the movie once on the big screen.



9. Hera Pheri franchise

Hera Pheri is an emotion! The repeat value this comedy franchise holds is incomparable. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty's comic timing made this film series iconic and cult among the audience. The Priyadarshan-directed comedy caper will prove to be a huge money-spinner if it gets a proper re-release now.

That's all! In the comment section, tell us which film you want to see re-released in cinemas to bring back the nostalgia factor.

