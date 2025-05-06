This is Diljit Dosanjh’s world and even Shakira’s living in it; don’t believe us? Watch UNSEEN BTS video from MET Gala 2025

Diljit Dosanjh seems to be the star of the moment, with even Shakira showing admiration for him! Don’t take our word for it, check out this exclusive BTS video from MET Gala 2025. In the footage, Shakira records a selfie video alongside Nicole Scherzinger, but what truly stands out is when she shifts the camera toward Diljit. Calling his name politely, Diljit responds with a respectful "Namaste," and Shakira, with her signature charm, says, “Hi India.” This endearing interaction between the two stars is sure to leave you smiling. Watch the video to witness this unforgettable moment!

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Daddy-to-be Sidharth Malhotra cheers on pregnant wife Kiara Advani and their little ‘braveheart’ as they make MET Gala 2025 debut