Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar make splash at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker-Niyati Kanakia’s wedding reception; Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh give couple goals

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is currently on cloud nine as his son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia. The couple got married in Mumbai on March 2, 2025. Later that day, a star-studded wedding reception was hosted, which was attended by some B-town biggies including Aamir Khan, Farhan Khan, Anupam Kher, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre and many more. Check it out!

The grand wedding reception of Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia grabbed a lot of attention, thanks to the many Bollywood celebs who attended it. The red-carpet event saw Aamir Khan looking sharp in his gray suit, which he paired with a plain black shirt and matching shoes. Not just him, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare also attended the gala.

Aamir Khan attends Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s reception:

Next up was actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who didn’t fail to impress the fashion police with his attire. For the fun night, Akhtar arrived donning an all-black Indo-western outfit. Along with him was Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday who also aced the festive look in a black bandhgala paired with matching pants and formal shoes.

Farhan Akhtar, Chunky Panday at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s reception:

Among them was the most-loved B-town couple, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, who gave major couple goals at the wedding reception. For the night, the actress arrived wearing a stunning green saree with a heavily embellished blouse. She donned a stack of bangles in one hand and sported heavy jhumkaas. Keeping up with the trend, she also decorated her hair with a blue and gold parandi. As for her husband, Riteish perfectly complimented her in a black bandhgala set.

Advertisement

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s reception:

Another B-town couple that became the muse of shutterbugs was Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl. The veteran Bollywood actress stole the spotlight with her elegant look. Bendre donned a saree in shades of purple and silver while her husband sported a bright blue kurta with white pants.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl at Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s reception:

Here’s happy parents Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker with the newlyweds Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia.

Celebs like Anupam Kher, singer Anuradha Podwal, Vidya Balan, Pashmina Roshan, Harman Baweja and others also attended the wedding reception.