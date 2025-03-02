Katrina Kaif gets filmed by fans taking a dip at Maha Kumbh Mela; Raveena Tandon expresses disgust

Katrina Kaif recently went to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to be a part of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. On the auspicious occasion, Kaif took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam Ghat along with her mother-in-law and others. Soon after, a video of some fans filming her while she was taking the dip went viral. Now, Raveena Tandon slammed netizens who captured the video, calling it ‘disgusting’.

Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Vicky Kushal, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Akshay Kumar were among the many celebs who went to Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the recently-hosted Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Katrina Kaif also flew down to the place with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and was part of the puja, aarti and bhajan. She also took a holy dip like many others.

However, while she was soaking in the spiritual energy and taking the dip, she was filmed by some fans present at the spot. Soon after, the video went viral, making many uncomfortable.

Fans film Katrina Kaif taking holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela:

One such video grabbed the attention of veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who slammed the people making videos of the Tiger 3 actress taking part in the ‘snan’. Tandon took to the comments section of one of the clips and expressed, “This is disgusting. These kind of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.”

Raveena Tandon slams people filming Katrina Kaif talking holy dip:

Several others also took to the comments section and expressed their disappointment upon watching the viral video. A user stated, “The reason VIP culture exists and it should be” while another questioned, “Why guys why, what did you get by doing this. She is just following her faith and you should do the same there too. She must be feeling so uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in the mystery thriller film, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar confirmed that Katrina and Hrithik Roshan’s cult classic, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara will be re-releasing soon.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!