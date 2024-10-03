Aamir Khan helps ex-wife Reena Dutta at her father's last rites; fans praise his true gentleman behavior: WATCH

Aamir Khan has always been known for his respectful behavior and cordial bond with all his family. On Thursday, October 3, the actor attended the last rites of his ex-wife, Reena Dutta's father. What grabbed everyone’s attention is Aamir stood by Reena during difficult times and was seen helping her get down from an ambulance during the day.

Reena Dutta's house was surrounded massively by media personnel who continued to capture every moment outside her residence. They recorded the arrival of all the guests and family members and went close to her near the ambulance as she attended her father's last rites. However, Aamir showcased his respectful behavior as he helped her get down safely by lending his hand.

Aamir Khan was spotted wearing a loose creamish-hued kurta with glasses for the occasion. Reena Dutta wore a cream-hued kurta with thread embroidery over it. Paparazzi followed them everywhere and continuously took their photos, yet neither commented publicly.

Apart from Aamir Khan, several other family members, including his and Reena's son, Junaid, daughter, Ira, and ex-wife Kiran Rao, attended the last rites. Even on October 2, 2024, when Reena Dutta's father passed away, the actor immediately came along with his mother to pay his last respects.

Aamir married Reena Dutta when he was 21 and she was 19. The Dangal actor has often mentioned how Reena supported him during the initial phase of his career. The couple were married for 16 years before they parted ways in 2002.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. After the film, he took a break with his family. The actor will next be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par, which will also star Genelia Deshmukh in a significant role. It is based on the Spanish film Champions, which

Pinkvilla sends deepest condolences and strength to Reena Dutta and her family during this difficult time!

