Sikandar Trailer OUT: Salman Khan is here to entertain ‘families, lovers, and heroes’; don’t miss Rashmika Mandanna’s Lag Jaa Gale

The countdown to the release of the highly anticipated Salman Khan movie Sikandar is about to be over. While the fans enjoyed the teaser and the songs of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, they had been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Now, their wait has come to an end as the trailer is finally here. Salman is set to entertain ‘families, lovers, and heroes.’ Rashmika’s Lag Jaa Gale is unmissable.

Today, March 23, 2025, the makers released the trailer of Sikandar exactly a week before the film hit the theaters. The 3-minute, 37-second trailer shows Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar as he takes on his enemies. There’s a fight scene between him and Prateik Babbar. Salman delivers many massy dialogues, giving the audience a glimpse of what’s in store. Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj feature in the trailer as well.

The trailer’s message read, “This Eid, for the families, for the lovers, for the heroes, Salman Khan in Sikandar.”

The trailer also offers a peek into Salman’s chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. There’s a scene towards the end where she is seen singing the iconic song Lag Jaa Gale.

Watch the full trailer here!

Fans flooded the comments section of the trailer with their appreciation. One person said, “Fully Mass, Fully Class, Fully Amazing, Salman khan back in his roaring Avatar. Only one word fire.” A user stated, “Shayad is janam me mulaqaat ho no ho.... Kya chemistry lag rahi hai,” and another shared, “All in One Movie..Mass, Masala, Action, Emotion, Family Drama Bhaijaan is Back..”

A comment read, “The trailer looks highly promising, offering a gripping storyline that blends action, drama, and intense emotions. With powerful dialogues, stunning visuals, and a well-paced narrative..All the best Sikandar and the team.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Sikandar is an action entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It marks Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration with each other. Mark your calendars for the film’s release on March 30, 2025, ahead of the festive occasion of Eid.