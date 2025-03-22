Aamir Khan admits Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and he will enjoy working together; reveals what will happen if ‘film buri banegi’

For years, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the magic of Bollywood’s iconic trio—Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan—sharing the screen in a single film. The three superstars have often hinted at the possibility of coming together for a project. Now, adding fuel to the fire, Aamir recently opened up about this much-awaited collaboration in a new interview and said "Dekho, film ya toh acchi banegi ya buri banegi. Agar film buri bhi banti hai, toh bhi logon ko dekhne mein maza aayega."

During a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Aamir Khan expressed his desire to collaborate with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for a film, suggesting that it would be a great idea to bring back nostalgia.

He mentioned that while the three of them had loosely discussed the possibility, they were all interested in doing a film together if the right script came along. However, the PK actor acknowledged that finding a script for a three-hero film that would excite all of them would be challenging.

re. He specifically pointed out that he had never worked with Shah Rukh Khan in a film and expressed his eagerness to do so.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor further added, "Mujhe lagta hai ki hum teenon ko saath mein kaam karne mein maza aayega, aur audience ko bhi humein saath dekhne mein anand aayega." (I think all three of us will enjoy working together, and the audience will also have a great time watching us together.)

Khan continued, "Dekho, film ya toh acchi banegi ya buri banegi. Agar film buri bhi banti hai, toh bhi logon ko dekhne mein maza aayega. Bilkul, ye ek accha experience hoga." (Look, a film will either be good or bad. Even if the film turns out to be bad, the audience will still enjoy watching it. Absolutely, it will be a great experience.)

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have previously shared screen space in the cult comedy Andaaz Apna Apna, while Salman and Shah Rukh Khan came together for the action-packed Karan Arjun.

Despite being three of Bollywood's biggest superstars, the trio has never collaborated on a film together. Fans have been longing to see them unite on the big screen, and if it ever happens, it promises to be an unforgettable cinematic spectacle.