Aashram Season 3: Bobby Deol reportedly charged Rs 4 crore; not Aaditi Pohankar but THIS actress earned more; full cast fees revealed

For the last five years, Aashram has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and intense drama. Since its debut in 2020, Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha, and their team have consistently delivered new seasons, keeping viewers engaged. The series not only established itself as a fan favorite but also played a pivotal role in redefining Bobby Deol’s career in the digital space as the enigmatic Baba Nirala. With its widespread popularity and devoted fanbase, Aashram continues to be one of India’s most successful web series.

Anything related to Aashram grabs attention, and with Aashram Season 3 Part 2 now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, the series is back in the limelight.

While fans are already familiar with its intense storyline, have you ever wondered how much the cast earns? Their salaries provide a fascinating insight into the show's massive success and scale!

Created by Prakash Jha, Aashram features a talented cast, including Madhvi Bhatt, Avinash Kumaar, and Sanjay Masoom. Spanning four seasons, with the latest installment titled Season 3 Part 2, the show's popularity has soared over time, along with the earnings of its cast members.

As per Asia Net News, here’s a breakdown of the cast’s earnings: Bobby Deol, who plays Baba Nirala, reportedly earns between Rs 1 crore and Rs 4 crore per season, with his current pay likely on the higher end due to the show's massive success.

Esha Gupta follows as the second-highest-paid cast member, earning Rs 2 crore. Chandan Roy Sanyal and Darshan Kumar each take home Rs 25 lakh for their roles.

Advertisement

Tridha Choudhary’s salary ranges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, while Aaditi Pohankar earns between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, considerably lower than some of the other lead actors.

These numbers showcase the immense commercial success of Aashram and how its actors are reaping the benefits of the show’s growing popularity.

The official synopsis of the show reveals that justice is served as Baba is sent to prison, while Pammi triumphantly reclaims her place in the Aashram. Meanwhile, Bhopa Swami rises as the new leader, ushering in a fresh chapter filled with betrayal, revenge, and redemption.