Abhijeet Bhattacharya DEFENDS Udit Narayan amid kissing controversy, says ‘ladkiyaan unke peeche padhi thi’

Udit Narayan recently sparked controversy when a video surfaced of him kissing a female fan on the lips during a live performance, leaving fans shocked and vocal on social media. The footage shows Udit unexpectedly leaning in to kiss the fan while singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani on stage. Now, Abhijeet Bhattacharya defended Udit amidst the backlash, mentioning that the women were chasing after him.

In a recent conversation with News18, Abhijeet Bhattacharya defended his fellow singer Udit Narayan, emphasizing that such incidents are not uncommon for singers. He pointed out that without proper security or bouncers, fans can sometimes get overly enthusiastic, even ripping their clothes apart.

he also highlighted that Udit's wife, Deepa Gahatraj, is often by his side, and it's unfair to accuse him of taking advantage of female fans. According to Abhijeet, Udit is a beloved figure, and women naturally gravitate toward him, but he’s never forced anyone close. He said, " Ladkiyaan unke peeche padhi thi. He didn’t pull anyone close to him."

Abhijeet also mentioned that while Udit Narayan is a romantic singer and a ‘big khiladi’, he himself remains an ‘anari’, advising others not to get involved in these matters.

He also took a walk down memory lane and recalled a similar incident from his early days in the industry. He shared that during a concert in South Africa, a group of young women planted such intense kisses on his cheeks that he could barely make it off the stage.

He also added that it happened right in front of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Abhijeet mentioned that he was left with lipstick marks on his cheeks after the encounter.

Udit Narayan recently defended himself against the kissing controversy, explaining that fan enthusiasm often leads to such spontaneous moments, and that it shouldn't be overanalyzed. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he emphasized that despite security, these things can happen in crowded events and that fans show admiration in various ways.

He hinted there might be ulterior motives behind the backlash, suggesting that his family's clean image could make them targets. He clarified that the kiss was unintentional and reiterated his respect for his fans, who he always cherishes during his performances.