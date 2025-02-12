After Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release success, Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat and Awarapan to hit cinemas again? Producer Mukesh Bhatt opens up

The re-release wave has taken the Hindi film industry by storm. Every now and then, an old movie is being screened again in select cinemas across the country for the audience to experience them on the big screens again. After the massive re-release success of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam, reports suggested that Emraan Hashmi’s Jannat and Awarapan will hit theatres again. Now, producer Mukesh Bhatt cleared the air. Read on!

Looking at the positive response some films are receiving after their re-release, film producers are tempted to screen their movies again for the audience. Rumors had it that Emraan Hashmi’s two movies, Jannat and Awarapan, are also looking to entertain the audience on the big screen again. But now, Mukesh Bhatt, who produced both films, stated that nothing has been fixed.

While talking to News 18, Bhatt confirmed that he has been approached by many for the re-release of the two films. “But I believe in a marketing fundamental that doesn’t give them what you have but what they want. I feel like the terrain is asking me for the re-release of these lovely movies, which have been big successes,” he stated, adding that she wants to discuss the same with his team and then decide how to go about it.

Having said that, the veteran producer stated, “Nothing is fixed yet.” The Aashiqui 2 producer further divulged that they are still in the process of discussion. In the chat, he also acknowledged the massive re-release success of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam and revealed that he has been receiving many inquiries about Jannat and Awarapan because of this.

While he thinks it’s a good idea to release the movies again on big screens, Bhatt is still exploring more options at the moment. He concluded by reiterating that nothing is fixed.

To refresh your memory, Awarapan was theatrically released on June 29, 2007. The Mohit Suri directorial stars Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana. Coming to Jannat, the 2008 romantic crime film by Kunal Deshmukh features Emraan opposite Sonal Chauhan.