Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya pose with fans at airport lounge; pic goes VIRAL

Last month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn when she made stylist appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. While she arrived at the red carpet event with her daughter Aaradhya, she was seen enjoying the events with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Soon after, the actress flew to New York to spend some time with her daughter.

As the mother-daughter duo vacationed in the foreign land, several images of their meeting with her fans have gone viral. Now, a new selfie of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has surfaced online in which she can be seen posing with the airport lounge staff in Mumbai.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the Adani Lounge at Mumbai airport dropped an image of their four staff members posing with the beauty queen and her daughter. In the selfie clicked by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, all of them flaunted their happy smiles. Aish and her daughter can also be seen twinning in all-black outfits.

Sharing the image, the social media handle penned, “A-lister at Adani. We’re thrilled to have Aishwarya Rai and her daughter grace the Adani Lounge. Thanks for making our day brighter! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!”

A couple of days ago, another Aishwarya fan from New York shared a selfie with the Jodhaa Akbar actress. The user dropped two images, one from her meeting with the Bollywood star years ago, and another one from her recent trip to the city.

Calling Aish ‘kind’, the woman penned, “Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid swipe to see me at my most unhinged. Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world.”

Well, after spending some lovely time with her daughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally returned to the city with Aaradhya Bachchan. She was spotted at Mumbai airport during early morning hours on Thursday.

