Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumors Nikhil Dwivedi says ‘miya biwi to rahenge hi’; calls couple ‘extremely professional’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been amongst the most admired couples on-screen. They worked together in seven films, including Dhoom 2, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and more. Recently, Nikhil Dwivedi, who has worked with them in several films, including Mani Ratnam's Raavan, revealed that the couple used to behave professionally on the film sets while working together.

Amid divorce rumors between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi sat down for an interview with Filmygyan and shared insights on the bond between the couple while working together. He has long known the couple and shares a close friendship with the Dasvi actor.

Dwivedi admitted that the couple who have good on-screen chemistry, always focused on their work when they worked together. When asked about their behavior on set, the actor mentioned, "Shaadi shuda miya biwi hai toh miya biwi toh rahenge hi. Humne bhi unhe kabhi alag nahi dekha.” (Since they are a married couple, they stayed together; we never saw them separately.) He described it as a natural behavior, given their relationship that never interrupted any work.

In the same conversation, he quickly denied any possibility of unprofessional behavior by them. He said, "If you are saying if were they any less professional, no they were not, they were extremely professional, and I think yeah they were a couple."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are well-established Bollywood actors who married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011. Since the 17 years of their marriage, they have never made any official statement about their separation.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk, co-starring Banita Sandhu and Johny Lever, which will be released on November 22, 2024. Its trailer is already out and received a positive response from the audience.

He also has Housefull 5 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in the Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan: II and hasn't announced any other new project.

