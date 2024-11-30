Aishwarya Rai’s Josh co-star Sharad Kapoor faces sexual harassment allegations by 32-year-old woman, FIR lodged; Actor REACTS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Actor Sharad Kapoor, recognized for his role in Josh alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is facing allegations of inappropriate conduct and sexual harassment. A case has reportedly been filed against him for alleged misconduct, including inappropriate physical contact with a woman. Responding to the accusations, the actor has firmly dismissed the claims.

According to a report by IANS, Khar police in Mumbai have registered a case after a 32-year-old woman accused actor Sharad Kapoor of inappropriate behavior. The woman alleged that the LOC Kargil actor invited her to his home under the pretext of discussing a shoot.

She claimed they initially connected on Facebook and later spoke through video calls, during which he expressed interest in meeting her. Believing it to be a professional discussion, she agreed after receiving a location pin. However, upon arrival, she discovered it was his residence, not an office, and accused him of misbehaving and forcibly touching her.

Upon reaching the third-floor apartment, the woman was greeted by a man who opened the door. Sharad Kapoor then instructed her to come to his bedroom. Later that evening, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to the woman, using inappropriate language. Distressed by the incident, the woman confided in a friend, who took her complaint to the nearby Khar police station. This led to a formal complaint being filed against the actor.

Advertisement

An FIR has been filed against the actor under Sections 74 (Assault or criminal force against a woman), 75 (Sexual harassment), and 79 (Insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita).

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sharad Kapoor dismissed the allegations made by her. He stated, “I did not know when the case was filed against me. I had just returned from New York. The police contacted me, but right now, I am in Kolkata. The incident did not occur; how can I take anyone's name forcefully?”

Sharad Kapoor, known for his role in Josh (2000) alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, began his career in 1994 with Mera Pyara Bharat. He starred in films like Jai Ho, Tamanna, Lakshya, and LOC Kargil, and worked as an assistant director on Lakshmanrekha. Apart from films, he appeared in TV shows. While his career slowed in recent years, he remains a well-known figure in the industry, with his last appearance in The Good Maharaja (2022).

Advertisement

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or kno5w someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did you know not Aishwarya Rai but Kajol was the first choice to play Shah Rukh Khan's sister in Josh?