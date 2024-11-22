Did you know not Aishwarya Rai but Kajol was the first choice to play Shah Rukh Khan's sister in Josh?

Josh was a popular 2000 movie that showcased the rivalry between the Eagles and Bichhoos. While the gang leaders despised each other, they were taught about love and compassion by their siblings. In the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the twin sister of Shah Rukh Khan who led one of the groups. While her role became the talk of the town, filmmaker Mansoor Khan recently revealed that it was Kajol who was initially approached for the role.

During an interaction with the India Now and How YouTube channel, the director stated that he narrated Josh’s story to Kajol and wanted her to play the sister of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Max. “This is the ultimate sacrilege, after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” Mansoor Khan stated. However, after hearing the story, the Do Patti actress got up and was ready to leave the filmmaker’s house.

When he asked if she was doing the movie, Kajol responded, ‘No, I want to play Max’ and then she walked away. At this point, Khan got worried that no actress would want to play Max’s sister. But luckily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to do the film. Calling the Jodhaa Akbar actress a ‘thoroughly professional’, Mansoor divulged that she never complained. According to him, Josh was her best film.

Further in the interview, the Josh helmer stated that there was a lot of confusion around the casting of the main character in the movie. “My thought was, both characters are equally important,” he stated adding that he always had Shah Rukh Khan in my mind for the role of Max.

Advertisement

However, he was also intending to cast Aamir Khan to portray Rahul Sharma (played by Chandrachur Singh) in the film. When he shared the story with Mr Perfectionist, he assumed that he was playing the lead character.

At that time, SRK also declined the offer to lead the show believing that the PK star was cast in the film. But thankfully, things fell in place, as planned, and the movie was made with the most appropriate cast. The romantic-action film emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Re-Release Box Office Collections Day 1: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation tale takes good opening