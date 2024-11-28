Did Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima clarify reason behind Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta sending her flowers?

Amidst Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors, Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda sent a bouquet to Aish’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai. As per Moneycontrol, the photo was taken down and Shrima was criticized on the internet. Meanwhile, Shrima has shared a post clarifying that the bouquet was actually sent on her birthday.

Today, on November 28, Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai took to her Instagram handle and shared a post stating "facts" as she strongly reacted to the assumptions surfacing on the internet. She began by writing, “My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thank everyone with a shout out."

It is important to mention that a section of netizens were also passing judgments on Shrima for using Aishwarya Rai’s name to get business deals. Some went on to allege that this caused a rift between Aish and that her brother, Aditya Rai, and sister-in-law were not living together.

Seemingly giving a befitting reply to the speculations, she further emphasized her career achievements and highlighted how she has built a career for herself. She revealed she was a banker in Wealth Management for several years before becoming a blogger/content creator. She recounted being a beauty pageant holder, Gladrags Mrs India Globe 2009.

Advertisement

It was in 2017 that she transitioned into blogging and stated, "I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name."

“I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman, I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother-in-law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother, it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved," she added.

Take a look

Minutes later, several internet users reacted to her post with one user inquiring, "Hope all ok? " and Shrima replied, "Just clarifying some news that came out had some misinformation" while several users also came in her support and hailed her long journey and hard work.

A user wrote, "Totally agree with you. I know where this is coming from and I stand by u". Another user wrote, "More power to you you are doing great."

Advertisement

In addition to this, Shrima also posted an endearing picture with Aish’s mother and her mother-in-law, Brindya Rai. She put a crown emoji on her head and stated, "A big shoutout to my mil for all the support & babysitting the kids while I went on my getaway." The following story was a screenshot of the chat where a user clarified that his comment was taken out of context.

Take a look

Notably, an old comment of Shrima Rai went viral on the internet where she gave it back to a user who wrote, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya" and Shrima replied, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you (zany face emoji)."

Another user wrote, "I never knew you were Aishwarya's SIL until your recent pictures." She replied, "Good. I want you to see me for me."

Advertisement

Take a look

Shrima is married to Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this summer.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ from her name at latest event amidst divorce rumors from Abhishek Bachchan; VIDEO goes viral