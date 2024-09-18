Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival: Relive magic of Jab We Met’s Geet, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo, and more; complete list inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that a film festival was set to be announced as a tribute to her 25 years in the industry. Now, details about the festival dates and the complete list of movies have surfaced on the internet. Fans will get to relive the magic of Jab We Met’s Geet, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Poo, and more.

The X (Twitter) handle of PVR Cinemas recently announced that the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is set to take place from September 20 to 27, 2024. The lineup of the movies that will be screened during the festival includes Jab We Met by Imtiaz Ali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Karan Johar, Aśoka by Santosh Sivan, Chameli by Sudhir Mishra, and Omkara by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The tweet stated, “Celebrate 25 years of the OG Queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as her most iconic films return to the big screen! From unforgettable characters to setting trends that shaped pop culture, Kareena has done it all. Celebrate 25 years of Kareena Kapoor Khan with a highly curated film festival, only at PVR INOX. Festival Dates: September 20-27 at PVR INOX!” Have a look!

This event showcasing Kareena’s cinematic journey will run across 30 cinemas in 15 cities.

Earlier, Kareena shared her feelings about completing 25 years in Bollywood and expressed gratitude for the film festival. She said, “The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest film, The Buckingham Murders, is currently running in cinemas. It also marks her maiden production. The film features Kareena in the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective, following an investigation of a missing child.

The cast of the crime thriller also includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film was released in theaters on September 13, 2024.

