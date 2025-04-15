Akshay Kumar reacts to 'dost' Salman Khan-led Sikandar's underwhelming box office performance: 'Tiger zinda hai aur…'

Salman Khan recently starred in the action thriller Sikandar. There were huge expectations for the film, but it didn’t perform well at the box office. Akshay Kumar, who shares a close bond with the superstar, has now reacted to the movie’s performance. Referring to Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Akshay extended his support to his friend.

In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar was asked to comment on how films headlined by big stars like the Salman Khan-led Sikandar weren’t working nowadays. In response, he said that this was wrong. Akshay stated, “Aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger zinda hai aur humesha rahega (This cannot happen. Tiger is alive and always will be).”

The Kesari Chapter 2 actor further mentioned that Salman was a tiger of such a breed that he could never die. He added, “Mera dost hai (He is my friend). He will always be there.”

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan often talk about each other fondly in interviews. Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay recalled some fun memories with the latter from the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Talking about their grass skirt scene in the title track, he shared, “Lekin maza tha, dono mein humare masti bahut chalti thi (But it was fun; we both had a lot of fun).” Regarding the choreography, Akshay said, “So this choreography, I think hum dono ne khud hi baith ke aise hi kar li thi (We both did it ourselves). So I hit him with my hip, and then he hit me with his chest and this and that. It was fun.”

Meanwhile, Sikandar was released in cinemas on March 30, 2025, during the festive occasion of Eid. Alongside Salman Khan, it featured Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari Chapter 2. He has been busy promoting the historical drama with co-stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.

