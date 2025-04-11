WATCH: Sikandar star Salman Khan climbing tree at 59 proves age is just a number; says ‘Berry good for u’

Salman Khan was recently seen in an action-packed avatar in the movie Sikandar. The superstar has been known for maintaining his fitness throughout his career. He recently shared a video in which he was seen climbing a tree and collecting berries. The actor, who is 59 years old, once again proved that age is just a number.

Advertisement

Today, April 11, 2025, Salman Khan took to Instagram and dropped a video of himself. In the clip, he was seen climbing a tree and shaking its branches to make the berries fall down. A man stood beneath the tree collecting the fruits in a sheet. Then, the actor went back down the tree. Salman was seen wearing a black vest and blue shorts with black shoes.

The caption of the post read, “Berry good for u.” Salman used the song Hum Aapke Bina from his recent movie Sikandar in the background of the post.

Have a look at Salman Khan’s post!

Netizens were in awe of Salman Khan’s fitness. One person said, “So fit n handsome with glowing complexion even at this age,” while another wrote, “You are looking handsome.”

A user stated, “Who said this man 59 years old he is fitness icon,” and another shared, “Abhi bhi tiger strong hai (Tiger is still strong).” One comment read, “Age Just A Number.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s latest film, Sikandar, was released in cinemas on Sunday, March 30, 2025, ahead of the festive occasion of Eid. It marked his first collaboration with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. He also shared the screen with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The rest of the cast included Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave Sikandar a ‘UA 13+’ rating, and the runtime of the film was 135 minutes and 47 seconds.

Now, Salman Khan is gearing up to reunite with Sanjay Dutt. They are set to star in an action film, which is reportedly titled Ganga Ram.

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar salutes C Sankaran Nair for his bravery in latest post; 'He fought with the law, and fire...'