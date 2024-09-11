Ali Fazal calls fatherhood a 'spiritual experience'; says daughter is always in his mind even during 'work'

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal welcomed his first child, a daughter, with actress Richa Chadha on July 16 this year. Since then, the couple has been busy nurturing the newborn. However, due to work commitments, the Mirzapur actor has to leave his wife and daughter behind to travel to other Indian cities and, sometimes, abroad. While giving an interview in Lucknow, he admitted missing them. Ali said that fatherhood has been a spiritual experience for him.

During a conversation with ETimes, the Khufiya actor stated that even when he is working, he keeps thinking about his child. Like every loving father, Ali Fazal is also obsessed with her now, but in a good way. Sharing more about his fatherhood journey, he said that “the whole process of fatherhood has been a spiritual experience” adding that there has been so much learning during the process. He also admitted that since he became a father, he has become a peaceful person. “Aap andar se sulajh jaate ho aur usey shabdon mein bayaan karna thoda mushkil hai,” he told the publication adding that just like his wife, actress Richa Chadha, he has also had his share of sleepless nights.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa also opened up about adjusting her plans and life according to the sleep schedule of their two-month-old daughter. Describing the baby as a ‘4-kilo boss’ she said that they operate according to her timelines now. While speaking her mind about the new phase, she said that it’s a period of life that is full of new experiences, with highs like getting eight hours of sleep and lows like fatigue and brain fog. Having said that, he does take comfort in knowing that everyone has come from a woman.

Ali and Richa were congratulated by several Bollywood celebs when they announced the arrival of their daughter by posting a picture of her tiny feet. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Urmila Matondkar, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Malaika Arora, Angad Bedi, Aditi Roy Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sayani Gupta, and more, everyone wished them well as they embarked on a new journey of parenthood.

