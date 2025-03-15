Alia Bhatt Birthday: 5 times actress proved that she is a devoted protective mother to daughter Raha Kapoor

As Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday on March 15, we reflect on moments that showcase her not just as a phenomenal actress but also as a devoted and protective mother to her little munchkin, Raha Kapoor. From heartfelt statements to adorable glimpses of motherhood, Alia continues to inspire with her journey.

1. During her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on motherhood and watching her daughter, Raha Kapoor, grow. She mentioned that motherhood is an ever-evolving experience, filled with daily surprises as Raha, now a toddler, becomes more expressive.

Alia admitted to feeling deeply protective since Raha’s birth and enjoying the nurturing aspect of being a mother. However, she also acknowledged experiencing constant worry, which, although normal, has transformed over time rather than disappearing.

2. In a conversation with Allure Magazine, the Alpha actress opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood and work, emphasizing that it remains her primary focus. She admitted that while she strives to juggle both roles effectively, finding personal time has been difficult.

She also recalled valuable advice from her parents, who reminded her that children come through their parents but have independent lives. She emphasized that as a mother, her role is to equip Raha with the tools to navigate life rather than dictate it.

3. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Love & War actress expressed her immense pride in her daughter while discussing the decision to keep her face private. She explained that as new parents, she and Ranbir Kapoor were initially cautious about exposing Raha to social media’s intense scrutiny due to her young age.

Bhatt highlighted that they were still adapting to parenthood and wanted to share their daughter’s face on their own terms, without external pressure.

4. During a conversation with host Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, Bhatt became emotional while discussing her daughter, Raha. She reflected on the challenges of managing a demanding work schedule in Kashmir for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while adjusting to motherhood. Alia shared that returning to set as a new mother felt overwhelming, as she struggled with exhaustion from sleepless nights and balancing feeding sessions with work commitments.

While her protective instincts played a role, Alia admitted that her emotional breakdown stemmed not just from safeguarding Raha’s privacy but also from the guilt of being away from her for the first time.

5. Recently, Alia Bhatt deleted all pictures of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, from her social media. She also made a humble request to paparazzi, urging them to avoid clicking photos of her daughter. This decision reflects her strong maternal instincts and commitment to protecting Raha’s privacy from excessive public attention.