Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree gets 13 stitches on forehead after accident: See photos

Veteran actress Bhagyashree, widely recognized for her role in Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan, recently suffered a serious forehead injury while playing pickleball. The wound was significant and required surgical intervention, resulting in 13 stitches on her forehead.

In the photos from the hospital on Instagram, Bhagyashree can be seen receiving treatment while lying on a hospital bed, and another captures her with a bandaged forehead, smiling despite the injury, reflecting her resilience. Fans have poured in heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery.

Bhagyashree gained widespread recognition with her Bollywood debut in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) alongside Salman Khan. She played the role of Suman, a sweet and innocent village girl who falls in love with Prem (Salman Khan).

Her character is kind-hearted, traditional, and values relationships deeply. The film revolves around her love story with Prem, which faces challenges due to class differences and societal expectations.

Bhagyashree’s portrayal of Suman made her an overnight sensation and cemented her as one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses. However, after marriage, she stepped away from mainstream cinema, opting to appear in select films over the years.

Despite taking a long break from films, Bhagyashree returned with projects like Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii (2021), where she portrayed J. Jayalalithaa’s mother, and Radhe Shyam (2022), featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Bhagyashree played the role of Prerana’s mother, portrayed by Pooja Hegde. Her character added emotional depth to the film, which revolves around a unique love story intertwined with destiny and palmistry. Her presence in the film marked a significant return to mainstream cinema.

Advertisement

She has also worked in television and regional cinema, including Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada films. Beyond acting, Bhagyashree is a prominent advocate for health and wellness, frequently sharing fitness tips.

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree emphasized the importance of self-belief while reflecting on a phase in her life when she felt lost. She shared that there was a time when she struggled with her identity, especially when her children were away and her husband’s work kept him frequently traveling.

She admitted to experiencing a sense of emptiness, leading her to question what truly made her happy. She also noted that while people today easily label such feelings as depression, she was unaware of the term at the time but now believes she may have been going through it.