Amitabh Bachchan talks about spending a ‘quiet’ family day amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai separation rumors: ‘Last few days have been…’

Amidst rumors about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation, Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog, sharing that although he's been swamped with work, he took a day off on Independence Day to be with his family, noting, “A quiet day .. spent at working on the body .. and with family.” He also added, “The past few days have been extremely busy at the studio.”

On the special occasion of Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to spend time with his family amidst the circulating rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation. He mentioned in his blog that it had been a rare day for him to rest, focus on his health, spend time with family and catch up on pending tasks. After an intensely busy schedule at the studio, he expressed hope that the coming days would allow him more time to reconnect and balance his personal and professional commitments.

Big B further reflected on how the audience's love and feedback have always been a source of inspiration for those in the entertainment industry. "The inspiration for us all in the business has ever been the audience and their love and affection, or their remarks that ask for greater attention… Yes, an effort is always made to be an able respondent to them, and that shall continue…You make us .. what we make for you," he wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, as per Times of India, in an interview with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek Bachchan addressed the persistent separation rumors surrounding him and Aishwarya Rai. He dismissed the speculation, even showing his wedding ring as proof and confirming that he is 'still married'. He expressed his frustration with the rumors, acknowledging that the situation had been blown out of proportion but understood the nature of being a public figure, stating that such stories are part of celebrity life.

Divorce rumors started to circulate when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center. While Abhishek attended the event with his family, Aishwarya arrived with their daughter, Aaradhya. Adding to the speculation, Abhishek had earlier liked an Instagram post discussing the complexities of long-term relationships ending after many years.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. The couple have shared the screen in several films, including Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has returned as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, after starring in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. This futuristic film, directed by Nag Ashwin, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD.

The movie, featuring an impressive ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, has received widespread acclaim since its release. Up next, Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan FINALLY breaks silence on divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion'