THROWBACK: When Jaya Bachchan was against Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati

Over the years, numerous reality shows have graced Indian television, yet Kaun Banega Crorepati remains uniquely cherished by audiences nationwide. In addition to his esteemed acting career, Amitabh Bachchan solidified his reputation as a remarkable host through the success of KBC.

However, it might surprise many that there was a period when Jaya Bachchan, his wife, had reservations about him taking on the role of KBC's host. In the past, television was often seen as an inferior medium compared to films. Even Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's wife, shared doubts about his choice to venture into television.

During an interview with renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their chat show The First Ladies, Jaya Bachchan reminisced about the period when her husband was experiencing a challenging phase in his acting career.

Jaya Bachchan discussed Amitabh's difficult period and how he was offered the chance to host Kaun Banega Crorepati. As a supportive wife, she admitted her reservations about his decision to take the role, fearing it would diminish his stature as an actor. Reflecting on her feelings then, she said she couldn't imagine him doing it and felt that transitioning to the small screen might not be the right move for him.

The show Kaun Banega Crorepati made its arrival on Indian television on July 3, 2000, offering a prize of Rs. 1 crore. Initially, the show struggled with low ratings and a significant drop in TRPs. In response, the creators reformatted it as Junior KBC, featuring children on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan, which was well-received by the audience.

The original format was reinstated for the second season, and the prize money was increased to Rs. 2 crores. After a four-year hiatus and various creative adjustments, Amitabh Bachchan launched the second season of KBC on August 5, 2005.

