11 best Amrish Puri movies to celebrate Bollywood’s iconic villain

Amrish Puri, a name synonymous with the quintessential Bollywood villain, graced the silver screen for close to four decades with his powerful performances and unmatched charisma. Some of the best Amrish Puri movies range from his intense antagonist roles to memorable supporting characters.

11 best Amrish Puri movies that stood the test of time

1. Mr. India

- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 7.7

- Release Year: 1987

- Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

- Where to Watch: Youtube

Amrish Puri as Mogambo in Mr. India delivered one of the most iconic villainous performances in Bollywood history. His catchphrase "Mogambo khush hua" became legendary and his portrayal of the menacing yet charismatic villain contributed largely to the movie’s success and made it a must-watch for any fan of his work.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 8.0

- Release Year: 1995

- Genre: Romance, Musical

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Amrish Puri played the role of Baldev Singh, a strict yet loving father. His eye-catching performance brought a perfect balance of authority and vulnerability in the movie’s narrative which eventually contributed to the film's timeless appeal.

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

- Cast: Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 7.5

- Release Year: 1984

- Genre: Action, Adventure

- Where to Watch: Youtube (on rent)

As Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Amrish Puri took his skills to the global level and entertained international audiences with his menacing portrayal of the Thuggee cult leader. His intense performance remains one of the highlights of this adventurous blockbuster.

4. Nayak: The Real Hero

- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 7.8

- Release Year: 2001

- Genre: Action, Thriller

- Where to Watch: YouTube

Amrish Puri's role as Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan in Nayak: The Real Hero was lauded by many. His commanding presence and authoritative performance turned out to be valuable for the movie’s plot which was co-written and directed by S. Shankar in one of his most successful cinematic stints.

5. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

- Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 7.3

- Release Year: 2001

- Genre: Action, Romance

- Where to Watch: Zee5

In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Amrish Puri played the character of Ashraf Ali, a prominent and influential character. His powerful performance as a protective father and someone who is a worthy enemy against Sunny Deol’s character was worth watching. This is one of the best Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movies of all time.

6. Karan Arjun

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 6.8

- Release Year: 1995

- Genre: Action, Romance

- Where to Watch: Zee 5

Amrish Puri's portrayal of the ruthless Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun was both chilling and compelling. His intimidating screen presence and formidable acting pushed the movie's dramatic tension to a whole another level making it one of the best Amrish Puri movies of all time.

7. Vishwatma

- Cast: Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 6.5

- Release Year: 1992

- Genre: Action, Thriller

- Where to Watch: Zee5

In Vishwatma, Amrish Puri took up the character of antagonist Ajgar Jurrat. His performance in this thriller was marked by his distinctive voice and commanding presence which made this character one of the most memorable villains of all time. Watch this one for Sunny Deol and Naseeruddin Shah’s performances as well.

8. Tridev

- Cast: Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 6.5

- Release Year: 1989

- Genre: Action, Thriller

- Where to Watch: Zee5

Amrish Puri's role as Bhujang in Tridev was a point of massive discussion among cinema lovers when it was released. The seasoned star played the character of a cunning and ruthless antagonist in this one and as always his powerful performance contributed strongly to making Tridev one of must-watch classic action thrillers.

9. Ram Lakhan

- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 6.7

- Release Year: 1989

- Genre: Action, Musical

- Where to Watch: YouTube

In Ram Lakhan, Amrish Puri took up the role of Bhishamber Nath who happens to be a cunning and manipulative character in his own merit. The actor played his part in his full dedication and it did actually translate on screen. Add this in your watchlist as one of the best Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies to watch.

10. Damini

- Cast: Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 7.8

- Release Year: 1993

- Genre: Action, Drama

- Where to Watch: Youtube (on rent)

As the stern and upright lawyer, Indrajit Chaddha, in Damini, Amrish Puri's performance was both intense and impactful. The movie won several awards and appreciation poured in for Puri from all sides of the world. Not to forget, this is one of the must-watch Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri movies of all time.

11. Phool Aur Kaante

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri

- IMDb Rating: 6

- Release Year: 1991

- Genre: Action, Romance

- Where to Watch: Youtube

In Phool Aur Kaante, Amrish Puri stepped in the shoes of Nageshwar who is a powerful and influential character. His commanding performance indeed contributed to the movie’s success as a timeless classic and made this one of the best Amrish Puri movies to binge-watch on any odd day.

The late actor’s unparalleled talent and commanding screen presence made him a legend in Indian cinema. These 11 best Amrish Puri movies celebrate his legacy as one of Bollywood's greatest actors and you have to tell us which among these are your favourite @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears.

