Namastey London: Want to witness Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s desi romance with videsi twist once again? Know how

Bollywood fans are in for a nostalgic treat as Namastey London, the beloved 2007 romantic drama starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is set to return to theaters. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the exciting news, revealing that the film will be re-released on the occasion of Holi on March 14, 2025.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and dropped a post with the caption, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic—unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance—with @katrinakaif all over again. See you at the movies!.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram stories and shared excitement for the re-release and wrote, "Get ready to relive the magic- unforgettable songs and timeless romance all over again."

See:

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans eager to relive the heartwarming romance, humor, and cultural contrasts that made the movie a favorite. Originally released on March 23, 2007, Namastey London became a box office hit, celebrated for its soulful music, engaging storyline, and the electric chemistry between its lead pair.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London is a romantic drama that beautifully captures the essence of love across cultures. The film follows Arjun (Akshay Kumar), a simple yet deeply rooted Punjabi man, who falls in love with the free-spirited and modern Jasmeet, aka Jazz (Katrina Kaif).

Advertisement

Despite being forced into an arranged marriage with Arjun during a trip to India, Jazz refuses to accept the union and returns to London, intending to marry her British boyfriend, Charlie (Clive Standen). However, Arjun, deeply in love, decides to win her heart not by force but by proving his love and values.

Apart from the lead pair, the film features stellar performances by Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Upen Patel, and Javed Sheikh. The music, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, became an instant hit, with songs like Chakna Chakna, Viraaniya, and Main Jahaan Rahoon still resonating with audiences.

The re-release of Namastey London is expected to draw both longtime fans and a new generation of moviegoers eager to experience this Bollywood classic on the big screen. With Holi being the festival of colors and love, the timing couldn't be more perfect for audiences to revisit this timeless romantic saga.