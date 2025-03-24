Prateik Babbar officially changes his name to Prateik Smita Patil; wife Priya Banerjee says Raj Babbar was ‘never there’

Actor Prateik Babbar recently tied the knot for the second time, exchanging vows with Priya Banerjee in a private ceremony. The wedding was held at his late mother Smita Patil’s first home in Mumbai. It stirred quite a buzz, especially after his family opened up about disappointment over not being invited. Now, the couple has addressed the matter, with Priya revealing that Raj Babbar was never a part of Prateik's life. The actor then shared that he has changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil as he looks up to his mother, Smita Patil, and strives to follow in her footsteps.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Prateik Babbar was questioned about the absence of the Babbar family at his wedding. Before he could respond, Priya Banerjee stepped in, sharing that they had no intention of discussing the matter. She also said that all the details were already available online, urging people to look into past reports before making uninformed remarks that could overshadow their special day. Priya clarified that their silence stemmed from respect and dignity, not secrecy.

Dismissing speculation, she stated that there was nothing to change or address since that family and Raj Babbar had never been part of Prateik’s life. She said, "That family was never there; that person (referring to Raj Babbar) was never there in his life. So, I'm not sure why that question is coming up now, 30 years later."

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar has officially added his late mother's identity, changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil, leaving behind his father’s surname. Unconcerned about the potential challenges this might bring, he emphasized that his decision is purely driven by what brings him inner peace and fulfillment.

The Sikandar actor also shared that this transformation isn’t about career implications but about honoring the late actress and his mother Smita Patil’s legacy without any associations that might dilute it. In a chat with Filmfare, he expressed his deep admiration for his mother, stating that he aspires to follow in her footsteps rather than his father's, marking this as the beginning of a new chapter in his life. "I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad," he said.

