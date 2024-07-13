Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan shares warm hug with parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding extravaganza continues to be all over the Internet. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on July 12. Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the wedding with his family, stole the limelight as he went to meet his seniors and colleagues personally.

Meanwhile, a video of Shah Rukh meeting the parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has surfaced on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan greets Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

In a video posted by Deepika Padukone's fan club on X, Shah Rukh Khan approaches the actress and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The couple is resting in the seating area. Mom-to-be Deepika stands up from her seat, and King Khan shares a warm hug.

The superstar then meets Ranveer and hugs him.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan meeting Deepveer in this video:

Shah Rukh Khan seeks Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's blessings

On July 12, visuals of Shah Rukh Khan meeting South megastar Rajinikanth and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at the Ambanis wedding grabbed eyeballs on social media. SRK even touched Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet to pay respect to the senior couple at the event.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was held at the Jio Convention Centre today (July 13). SRK was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, daughter, Suhana Khan, and mother-in-law, Sunita Chhibber, at the grand event on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Apart from them, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and other celebrities also graced the ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's collaborations

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone first worked with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut film, Om Shanti Om. The Farah Khan directorial was released in 2007. Deepika and SRK have also collaborated on movies like Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Ranveer Singh is stepping into Shah Rukh's shoes for Don 3, the third installment of the Farhan Akhtar's franchise.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi showers love on newlyweds; Watch