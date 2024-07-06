Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Birthday boy Ranveer Singh sits on dhol; Salman Khan dances with groom-to-be

Friday night turned out to be great fun for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as they hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony a few days before their wedding scheduled for July 12. Anant and Radhika had a star-studded sangeet night in the presence of several celebrities ranging from Bollywood to cricket.

Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his birthday today (July 6), also graced the event. While Ranveer gave a thrilling performance for the soon-to-be-married couple last night, he didn't stop enjoying the dhol beats either.

Ranveer Singh enjoys like a true Baraati at Anant and Radhika's sangeet night

In a video posted by an Instagram user, Ranveer Singh can be seen sitting on dhol as he happily enjoys the beats on the dance floor. His hand movements in the clip are on point. Among the crowd, Ranveer's high-octane energy while making his dance moves on dhol is a treat to his fans.

Salman Khan joins in with Anant Ambani

Meanwhile, in another clip, Anant Ambani is enjoying the moment of his sangeet night. The groom-to-be can be seen requesting Salman Khan to dance along with him. Salman begins shaking a leg on Jumme Ki Raat, the track from his 2014 film Kick, as the DJ plays the song in the background.

Take a look at their moments here:

Ranveer Singh's energetic performance on the stage

Earlier on Friday night, Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As seen in a clip, Ranveer danced to Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu's Ishq Di Gali Vich, the song from the 2005 film No Entry.

He opted for a sleeveless silver shirt and ripped jeans for his performance.

Ranveer's mushy comment for Deepika on her latest look

Meanwhile, Ranveer showered his love on his wife, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, who also attended the sangeet night yesterday. Deepika posted a few pictures of her latest look from the sangeet on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress looks oh-so-gorgeous in a blue saree as she flaunts her baby bump.

Ranveer couldn't stop gushing over his ladylove in the comment section. He called Deepika "his beautiful birthday gift."

The couple will welcome their first child in September this year.

