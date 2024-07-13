Anant-Radhika Wedding: Did you know new bride rewore sister Anjali’s D-day jewellery for 2nd time? Here’s where she wore it for 1st time

New bride Radhika Merchant looked like a royal queen at her wedding with Anant Ambani. Radhika wore a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's red and white lehenga for her big day. The bride completed her look with layered jewels that complemented her outfit quite well.

Meanwhile, a report has grabbed our eyeballs claiming that Radhika wore her sister, Anjali Merchant's jewellery for the D-day.

Radhika Merchant borrowed jewellery from Anjali Merchant

According to a report by Mayfair Masala, Radhika Merchant sported a polki kundan choker that originally belonged to her sister, Anjali Merchant. Anjali wore the neckpiece at her wedding in 2020, the report suggested.

Radhika's jewellery also consisted of maangtika, haathphool, and earrings borrowed from Anjali.

Radhika Merchant also wore this choker necklace in 2018

The report further stated that this is not the first time that Radhika Merchant flaunted the choker necklace at an occasion. In 2018, Radhika wore the jewel along with the same maangtika at Isha Ambani's reception.

Meanwhile, producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor earlier reported that Radhika Merchant borrowed her jewellery from her maternal grandmother, mother and sister. Interestingly, all of them wore the jewels to their respective weddings.

Radhika Merchant's bridal looks

Designed by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika Merchant's lehenga was their "intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white."

Advertisement

For her vidaai look, Radhika opted for Manish Malhotra's multi-paneled Banarasi brocade red lehenga in sunset hues. Designed by Malhotra, the red lehenga was a "tribute" to India’s timeless elegance. She looked gorgeous in her vidaai look.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged marital vows at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Famous personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, MS Dhoni, John Cena, Rema, Borris Johnson, and Lalu Prasad Yadav and other celebrities graced their wedding last night.

For the uninitiated, Anant and Radhika dated each other for quite some time before tying the knot. The couple had several pre-wedding festivities for their big day, including a lavish cruise party at Cannes.

Coming back to the newly married, Radhika Merchant, which bridal look of her did you like the most?

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple can't stop dancing after tying the knot in presence of friends, family; see inside video