Shah Rukh Khan said ‘gaaliyan padenge tereko,’ says Yo Yo Honey Singh after he made superstar listen to Chaar Bottle Vodka Song; Here’s why

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of alcohol and protest.

Honey Singh recently shared the story behind his hit song Chaar Botal Vodka. Recently, he revealed that he wrote the song after actually drinking four bottles of vodka with two of his team members while in Australia. He mentioned that the song was born out of frustration, following protests from the Sikh community against his performance during a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan. Singh also recalled how SRK had advised him against releasing the song, warning, "Galiyan Padenge Tereko". He also addressed the rumors of King Khan slapping him. The singer mentioned that he can’t answer it and people will get to know it in his Netflix documentary, he clarified, “Nothing like that happened.”

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, The Brown Rang singer explained that the inspiration for Chaar Botal Jawan actor in 2013, following the release of Chennai Express, members of the Sikh community protested against him, accusing him of creating vulgar songs and harming cultural values.

Sharing Khan’s reaction after listening the song, he said, “I made Shah Rukh sir listen to the song and he told me, ‘Tu pagal hai, kya gana banaya hai. This will be a flop. Gaaliyan padege tereko (Are you mad? This will be a flop. You will get criticised).’ But I was determined mein toh aise he gaunga (I will sing it as it is).”

He explained that he eventually went on the tour and performed in front of 25,000 to 30,000 cheering fans. However, around 500 protesters were outside burning his effigies, which left him feeling annoyed and hurt. After the show, he and his choreographer, along with a dancer, started drinking in his room.

They began with one bottle, and by the time they had finished two and a half bottles, he was already working on the beat for the song. He decided to sing in a child-like accent, feeling that if people accused him of ruining their culture, he would respond by creating a song that would become so popular that every kid would end up singing it.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has also collaborated with several other Bollywood celebrities, delivering some of the top chart-topping songs.

