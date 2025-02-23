Anushka Sharma showers love on hubby Virat Kohli as India wins against Pakistan in Champions Trophy match thanks to cricketer's century

Just like the entire country, many Bollywood celebs have also been glued to their screens, watching India lock horns with Pakistan at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Minutes ago, the Men in Blue emerged victorious, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 51st ODI century. Hence, his proud wife, actress Anushka Sharma, showered love on her husband. Check it out!

As soon as India won over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 match, Anushka Sharma couldn’t resist lauding her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. On February 23, 2025, she took to her Instagram Stories and dropped an image of the popular sports personality from the cricket ground in Dubai. Showering love on him, she dropped a red heart emoji along with two folded-hands emoticons.

Anushka Sharma showers love on Viral Kohli:

While the Men in Blue were chasing the neighboring country in Dubai, Ananya Panday didn't miss the opportunity to cheer for them from her vanity van. She took to her Instagram Stories and dropped glimpses of her rooting for Team India while shooting. In the caption, she penned, "Shooting can't stop me from cheering. Let's goooo."

New dad Varun Dhawan is also enjoying a casual Sunday, cheering for the Indian team with his daughter Lara and pet Joey. He also took to social media and dropped an adorable image of himself lounging on a sofa with his baby girl on his lap. She captioned the post, "#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad now she's cheering for #teamindia with me."

Varun Dhawan enjoys India vs Pakistan match with daughter Lara:

Coming to the impressive show of talent by the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma's boys showed a focused and compelling performance that helped them win over their opponents with a six-wicket victory in just 42.3 overs. The abled team chased the target of 242 runs with ease. Kohli reached a significant milestone during his innings and became the fastest batter to achieve 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Virat's 51st ODI century was a catalyst in India winning against Pakistan in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer also gave an outstanding performance and reached his 21st ODI half-century. Kohli wrapped up the game with a splendid boundary. India will next face New Zealand on March 2, 2025.